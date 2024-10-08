What to know about New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In a stunning move, the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh following the team’s 2-3 start to the season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been named the Jets’ interim head coach.

Ulbrich is taking over a team with postseason aspirations. During Saleh’s four seasons with the Jets, they never sniffed the playoffs as the team finished 20-36 while he was head coach. The Jets are hoping Ulbrich adds a new sense of urgency as the Jets look to turn their offensive woes around.

With Ulbrich now leading the Jets, we look at four things you need to know about the new Jets’ interim head coach.

Jeff Ulbrich served as Jets’ defensive coordinator since 2021

Saleh brought Ulbrich on board as the Jets’ defensive coordinator after he was named head coach in 2021. In 2022 and 2023, New York finished top-five in the league in total defense under Ulbrich. It was a massive improvement after the Jets ranked last in 2021, giving up nearly 400 yards per game. According to the Jets, since Ulbrich was named DC in 2021, the team has allowed the second-lowest total yards per game in the NFL at 301.7. He has also overseen the growth and development of defensive standouts Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson.

First time Jeff Ulbrich has been head coach in college or pros

Before being anointed Jets’ interim head coach, Ulbrich never reached that title before in the NFL or while in college. He was an assistant head coach while with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Ulbrich was also an assistant head coach with UCLA from 2012-2013.

Jeff Ulbrich’s previous coaching experience

From 2010-2011, Ulbrich was with the Seattle Seahawks as a special teams assistant.

From 2012-2014, Ulbrich was part of UCLA’s coaching staff. He was the assistant head coach, linebackers coach, and special teams coach from 2012-2013. In 2014, Ulbrich became defensive coordinator.

From 2015-2020, Ulbrich was on the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching staff. He was linebackers coach from 2015-2020, and an assistant head coach and interim defensive coordinator in 2020.

Jeff Ulbrich had 10-year NFL career

Ulbrich, a linebacker from the University of Hawaii, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round — 86th overall — in the 2000 NFL Draft. During his 10 seasons in the NFL from 2000-2009, Ulbrich had 32 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

