New York Jets security reportedly escorts Robert Saleh out of building after firing

More information is coming to light about the New York Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh, which shocked the NFL community.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports Saleh was escorted out of the building after Jets owner Woody Johnson told him he was dismissed as head coach.

“There was no meeting with players to inform them or anything like that. He was in the building for work, and then he was out of the building and out of a job,” Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz added that, despite speculation, Saleh’s relationship with Rodgers was “not fractured” and that the two “were getting along.”

“The firing of Robert Saleh was carried out solely by Woody Johnson this morning,” noted Schultz.

Saleh, who was hired in 2021, was let go following Week 5’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London that dropped the Jets to 2-3 on the season. Overall, Saleh went 20-36 during his time with the Jets.

Saleh went through six quarterbacks during his four seasons with the franchise. Everything was supposed to change when the Jets landed Aaron Rodgers last year, but the four-time MVP’s 2023 season only last four snaps before he suffered a torn Achilles.

With a healthy Rodgers, it was expected that the Jets would make a postseason push this year. With the lackluster 2-3 start and issues with the offense, Johnson decided to take action.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward,” Johnson said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been named interim head coach.

“He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team,” said Johnson. “I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason.”

Robert Saleh ‘blindsided’ by firing

Fox NFL reporter Jay Glazer reported he talked to Saleh, who said he was “blindsided” by his firing.

“Just talked to Robert Saleh who said was blindsided by Woody Johnson walking to his office and letting him go,” Glazer posted on X. “Certainly disappointed he wasn’t going to be given the opportunity to get things going with what he said is a very good roster.”

Will this affect Jets’ chances of trading for Davante Adams?

One of the big questions following Saleh’s firing is if this will hurt the Jets’ chances of landing Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade. It’s been reported that Adams prefers to be traded to New York and be reunited with Rodgers, as the two were teammates on the Green Bay Packers.

According to Schultz, the surprising dismissal of Saleh won’t affect the potential trade for the All-Pro wide receiver.

“Robert Saleh’s firing should not affect the Jets interest in trading for Davante Adams. The Jets want him just as much as Davante wants them,” noted Schultz. “Talks will continue with the Jets and other teams.”

