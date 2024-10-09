Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers among five teams on upset alert for Week 6

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Several teams are on upset alert as we head into Week 6 of the NFL season. Beginning Thursday night, we have an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks. Another notable game to watch this week is rookie sensation Jayden Daniels leading the Washington Commanders against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Which teams will most likely be upset in Week 6? Check out our list.

Seattle Seahawks over San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The 49ers are coming off an extremely disappointing loss at home against the Arizona Cardinals, 24-23. The Seahawks also lost at home last week against the New York Giants, 29-20. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite against the Seahawks on Thursday. We have the 49ers on upset alert. Why the Week 6 upset? The 49ers have not fared well against the Seahawks over the last decade. Since 2014, Seattle has won 14 of the last 20 regular season games between the two teams. Despite winning the last four regular season meetings, the 49ers have not been playing well in 2024. A trip to Seattle will not solve their woes. Related: How To Watch Jets vs. 49ers: Time, Date, and How To Watch This Week

Washington Commanders over Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Both the Ravens and Commanders won last week. Washington defeated the Cleveland Browns in dominant fashion, 34-13. Baltimore was victorious in an overtime thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-38. This week, the Ravens are 6.5-point favorites against the Commanders. We have Baltimore on upset alert. Why the Week 6 upset? The Ravens rank last in pass defense, giving up 304 yards a game. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels hasn’t had a 300-yard game yet in his career, but this week could be the opportunity for one as he has quickly ascended into one of the league’s best quarterbacks. Related: NFL head coaches rave about potential Washington Commanders top pick Jayden Daniels, call him a better version of Lamar Jackson

New York Giants over Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bengals lost against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime last week, 41-38. The Giants beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 29-20. This week, the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against New York. We have the Bengals on upset alert. Why the Week 6 upset? The Bengals’ defense ranks 31st in points allowed — second-to-last in the league — giving up 29 points a game. Additionally, they rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. Look for the Giants to try to exploit the Bengals’ run defense and get on track. Related: How To Watch the New York Giants Games Live

Arizona Cardinals over Green Bay Packers

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers are both coming off wins last week. Arizona pulled off a stunner on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, 24-23. The Packers are coming off a gritty road win against the Los Angeles Rams, 24-19. This week, Green Bay is a five-point favorite against the Cardinals. Why the Week 6 upset? The Packers’ defense is prone to giving up big plays in the passing game. Although Green Bay leads the league in takeaways through five weeks with 14, they also rank 25th in passing yards allowed per game, giving up 255 yards. Related: How To Watch the Arizona Cardinals Games Live

Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images