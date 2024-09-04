How To Watch Jets vs. 49ers: Time, Date, and How To Watch This Week

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the match-up of Jets vs 49ers, both teams are coming off two completely different seasons, leaving both fanbases hungry for the start of the new season. Beginning with the New York Jets, future hall of famer Aaron Rodgers played less than one drive in last year’s season opener before having a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. The entire NFL world was shocked, and the Jets dealt with sub-par QB play for the rest of the season. The Jets would finish with a lackluster 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for the 13th straight year. But now, with a healthy Rodgers, a star RB in Breece Hall, playmaker WR Garrett Wilson, and lockdown DB Sauce Gardner, the Jets have their sights set on Super Bowl aspirations.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, they do know a thing or two about postseason success, as they have made it to the NFC Championship or further in three straight seasons. The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller Super Bowl last season, and after coming up short once again, the team has been fueled all off-season to make it back to the big game, but this time, it ends with them lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Superstar RB Christian McCaffery is the workhorse of this high-power San Francisco offense. He is the reigning Offensive Player of The Year and is set to take on another significant role this season. Young quarterback Brock Purdy has done everything he can to shut the haters up as he enters his third season under center for the team that picked him dead last in the 2022 NFL draft with the infamous “Mr. Irrelevant” pick.

This game could be a Super Bowl preview as high-flying offenses lead both teams with potent and challenging defensive play paired with it. Barring any catastrophic injury, the Jets will go as far as Aaron Rodgers will take them. The 49ers have had a few star players like LT Trent Williams and WR Brandon Aiyuk hold out of off-season training to sign new contracts. Both of those contracts recently got inked but could that affect their play as they enter week 1 of this new NFL season? My prediction is that the Jets come into Santa Clara, steal a win on the road, and show the world they are ready for a new era of football in New York.