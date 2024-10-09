Four takeaways from New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ after Robert Saleh’s firing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounded off on “The Pat McAfee Show” a day after Robert Saleh was fired as head coach.

During the 40-minute conversation on Wednesday, Rodgers touched on his relationship with Saleh, the Monday night phone call he had with Jets owner Woody Johnson, the Jets’ muted offense, and what he expects from interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

We dive into four takeaways from what the Jets quarterback had to say.

Aaron Rodgers says he has ‘very solid relationship’ with Robert Saleh

Rodgers sought to quiet the rumors that he had anything to do with Saleh losing his job.

"As far as any of the ridiculous allegations that are out there..



I'm not gonna spend more than one sentence in response to it..



I resent any of those accusations because they are patently false" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/jHz7zDLnto pic.twitter.com/wrRzN9Rnd1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2024

The four-time MVP told Pat McAfee that he has a “very solid relationship” with Saleh and that the former head coach “was a big reason why I came to the Jets.”

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations that are out there, I’m not gonna spend more than one sentence in response to it,” said Rodgers. “I resent any of those accusations because they are patently false. It’s interesting the amount of power that people think I have, which I don’t. “

"Robert is a fantastic human being and a damn good football coach..



He's a family man and the business of football can be tough on the families" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/1VEcr7a9oq pic.twitter.com/l8b7PIaW7G — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2024

Rodgers also discussed how the Jets’ decision to move on from Saleh affects the coach’s family.

“Not only is Robert a fantastic human being and a damn good football coach, he’s also a family man. He’s got seven kids, he’s got an incredible wife,” said Rodgers. “The business of football can be hard, not just on those of us who are playing and coaching, and doing personnel things, and ownership obviously, but it’s tough on the families.”

Aaron Rodgers had ‘genuine call’ with owner Woody Johnson

The day before Saleh was fired, Johnson called Rodgers. When that news came down, many made the assumption that Rodgers must have had a hand in Saleh’s firing.

"Woody Johnson called me on Monday night & we had a short conversation..



It was a genuine call & he just asked how I was doing..



We talked about the game & how disappointed I was in my performance..



I told him I was gonna play better & we're gonna get this thing turned around"… pic.twitter.com/Srdn96yrHh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2024

Rodgers told McAfee that wasn’t the case and that wasn’t even remotely discussed. Rodgers said Johnson called to check on him after his ankle got rolled up on during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Woody Johnson called me on Monday night and we had a short conversation. I appreciated the call. It was a genuine call and he just asked how I was doing,” said Rodgers.

“We talked about the game and how disappointed I was in my performance, and that I’m going to play better, and we’re gonna get this thing turned around, and then we hung up.”

"It was a nice call and I was appreciative that he checked on me..



Nothing was abnormal and I was thankful for the call" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/JtvaH0eZsY pic.twitter.com/lumvXvgZYF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2024

Rodgers stated that he and Johnson have talked on the phone many times before, including after his Achilles surgery and how he was doing during his rehabilitation process.

“Nothing was abnormal,” noted Rodgers. “I was actually really thankful for the call.”

Rodgers also added that Johnson “has no obligation to let me know of what his plans are.”

“Whether or not he knew what he was doing in that moment is inconsequential,” said Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers open to changes on offense

The Jets’ offense has been putrid under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett the last two seasons. The Jets finished 29th in offense in 2023, and through the first five games of the 2024 season, they rank 27th. New York is averaging just 18.6 points and 286.6 yards per game.

"We just haven't been playing consistent football on offense..



At this point Ulbrich & I have talked a couple times and I'm on board with whatever he decides..



I wanna do what's best for the team & we're throwing our support behind Coach Ulbrich"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yIrcUhHdWs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2024

Hackett and Rodgers have had a close relationship as he was the quarterback’s offensive coordinator during their time with the Green Bay Packers. However, Rodgers made an eye-opening comment that he’s open to change on offense.

“We just haven’t been playing consistent football on offense. As we know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. When you have a couple games — and obviously I didn’t play well in either of them — where you just don’t play very efficiently, you got to adjust some things.”

Rodgers continued, “At this point, Ulbrich and I have talked a couple times and I’m on board with whatever he decides as far as the offense goes.

“I want to do what’s best for the team and we’re throwing our support behind Coach Ulbrich. Whatever he believes is best for the team is what we’re going to go with.”

SOURCES: Former #Jets HC Robert Saleh was never going to fire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. That was not happening.



However he was going to demote his game day responsibilities this week. Saleh made decision to give play-calling to Todd Downing because of the… pic.twitter.com/nYJewU5KYv — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 8, 2024

SNY NFL reporter Connor Hughes reported that Saleh was going to demote Hackett from his game-day responsibilities and give play-calling duties to Todd Downing, the Jets’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. According to Hughes, Ulbrich might do the same.

What Aaron Rodgers expects from Jeff Ulbrich

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was appointed interim head coach of the New York Jets after Saleh was fired Tuesday.

"Coach Ulbrich is gonna add his own style and I really enjoyed getting to know him last year..



I expect great leadership from him and I think he's gonna do a great job" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/NBkopOPtoW pic.twitter.com/CuDFVkPznu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2024

Rodgers told McAfee that there probably won’t be wholesale changes, but Ulbrich will put his stamp on the team.

“Ulbrich is gonna add his own style to it. He does a great job with the defense. I’ve gone against him over the years in different coaching capacities,” said Rodgers.

“I expect a steady hand from him and great leadership. He’s a former player, knows what it’s like to be in the locker room, and I think he’s gonna do a great job.”

Rodgers also said he and his teammates need to take accountability for Saleh being fired because of their poor play.

“As somebody who takes a lot of pride in their performance, that was the main sentiment for me yesterday,” noted Rodgers.

"We need as players to take accountability for what has happened..



If I'd played better on Sunday this doesn't happen..



As somebody who takes a lot of pride in their performance that was the main sentiment for me yesterday" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/1VEcr7a9oq pic.twitter.com/vb0DAOmzSM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2024

Rodgers added it’s a good time for the team to reset and move on as there are 12 games left in the season.

“I think it’s a good perspective moment for all of us to reset mentally. A lot of stuff is right in front of us.”

The Jets will next take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

