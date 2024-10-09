Robert Saleh makes first public comments since New York Jets firing

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh has made his first public comments after releasing a statement 24 hours after the New York Jets fired him as head coach.

Tuesday’s dismissal shocked the NFL world, as it came just five games into the season. Jets owner Woody Johnson personally informed Saleh he was out.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was named interim head coach.

“This is probably the best team I’ve had in 25 years,” Johnson told reporters, via ESPN.com. “I just felt that the best way to go forward was a new direction. Taking Jeff Ulbrich and making him the interim head coach, I thought that would get the most out of this team and give us the best chance that we all want to have, which is going to the playoffs.”

Johnson continued, “I’ve had a couple years to think about this, and, yeah, I just think we can do better. The team can do better as we have this new leadership.”

Saleh, who was hired as Jets’ head coach in 2021, was 20-36 during his four seasons with the franchise. He also had six different starting quarterbacks in that time.

Saleh told Fox’s Jay Glazer that he was “shocked” after being fired.

Robert Saleh ‘grateful’ to have coached the New York Jets

In his first public statement since his firing, Saleh said he was “grateful to have had the opportunity” to coach the Jets.

“To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.



“To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people,” Saleh said in a statement, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.

“To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up every day and attacked every moment.

“To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were ‘all in’ and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.

“To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here.

“With Love and Regard,

“All Gas No Brake!!!”

The Jets are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills next Monday night.

