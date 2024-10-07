Green Bay Packers provide update on status of Romeo Doubs after suspension

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One day before the Green Bay Packers were preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, the team announced a suspension for Romeo Doubs. Although the receiver skipped practice on Thursday and Friday with what the team previously termed as “personal reasons,” the news came as a shock.

Speculation suggested that Doubs had grown unhappy with his role, despite leading the team in snaps played, and ranking third in targets, just five behind the leading receiver. We haven’t heard from Doubs himself quite yet, but coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on the 24-year-old receiver.

Related: NFL playoff predictions

Green Bay Packers expect Romeo Doubs back with team in Week 6

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs was only suspended for one game. Now that the Green Bay Packers have advanced past Week 5, he should be available again for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

After the Packers’ 24-19 win over the Rams, Coach LaFleur addressed the status of Doubs, essentially confirming what was already known.

“I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow. I fully anticipate him coming back and I’m hopeful he will come back and be ready to work. Distractions happen in the National Football League, distractions happen in life, and you’ve got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand, and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Romeo Doubs

Doubs is set to meet with the Packers today, where he and the team are expected to hash out any remaining issues they may have. As LaFleur noted, distractions happen, but now it’s time to see how everyone handles the situation from here. If everything goes according to plan, the Packers will be getting their 6-foot-2 receiver back in the lineup for Week 6.

He’s recorded 12 receptions for 169 yards through four games, and is averaging a new career-high in receiving yards per game at 42.3.

Related: See where Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings