Robert Saleh made last-second changes to New York Jets’ offense before firing

The New York Jets waited two days after their Week 5 loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings before suddenly making the decision to fire Robert Saleh. Much was made of the announcement, especially since Saleh’s defense allows the fifth-fewest points in the NFL.

A far bigger issue has been the offense, which enters Week 6 scoring 18.6 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers played four snaps last season, but his 2024 Jets have scored the same amount of points through five games as the 2023 version (93). Again, Saleh’s defense wasn’t the problem, and he knew it.

But he also realized it was time to make some crucial changes to the offense. Unfortunately for him, they were too late.

Robert Saleh stripped Nathaniel Hackett of playcalling duties in final act with New York Jets

Just hours, or perhaps even minutes before being fired, Robert Saleh reportedly made a significant change to his coaching staff. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Saleh stripped offensive coordinator and Aaron Rodgers’ good friend Nathaniel Hackett of his playcalling duties.

The Jets intended on having passing game coordinator Todd Downing become the new playcaller on gameday, and it was up to Hackett whether he decided to stick around in New York or get kicked to the curb.

“At a meeting on Tuesday morning, Saleh informed the coaching staff that passing game coordinator Todd Downing would become the game-day play-caller, with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett demoted. Hackett wasn’t being fired in the classic sense, but it was going to be his decision to whether he stayed. Then, after the meeting, Saleh found out he was being fired in the classic sense.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Robert Saleh demoting Nathaniel Hackett

Downing does have previous experience as an offensive coordinator with the Raiders for one season and the Titans for two more. He was also once viewed as a rising star and potential future head coaching candidate and has been with the Jets since 2023, joining at the same time as Hackett.

It seems unlikely that Saleh’s decision had anything to do with his removal as the Jets’ head coach, but who knows how much ‘pull’ Rodgers has. Either way, Saleh’s out, and Hackett’s future in New York remains to be seen.

