New Orleans Saints make surprising starting QB change after Derek Carr’s injury

After getting off to one of the hottest starts in the NFL, winning their first two games by a combined 62 points, the New Orleans Saints have come back to earth, losing their past three games. Things hit rock bottom during Monday’s 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with Derek Carr suffering an oblique injury.

Carr’s injury will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and possibly for their short turnaround the following Thursday too. With that, the Saints will have to call upon the next man up, but it won’t be Jake Haener, who replaced Carr last Sunday.

New Orleans Saints call on Spencer Rattler to make first career start

Jake Haener may have been the first quarterback off the bench when Derek Carr got hurt, but he won’t be replacing him in the starting lineup.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Saints will be instead be starting rookie Spencer Rattler against the Buccaneers. It will be the 2024 fifth-round pick’s first NFL start and the first time he’s even played in a regular season game at the pro level.

Meanwhile, Haener, who the Saints selected with a fourth-round pick, 127th overall, will resume his duties as the Saints’ backup quarterback, this time for a rookie instead of an 11-year veteran. Haener has completed 2-of-8 passes for 17 yards this season, with most of that action coming during last Sunday’s loss.

Rattler is a bit ‘undersized’ at 6 feet tall, but he has a lively arm, which could help speedsters like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have explosive plays in a big game against the Bucs.

