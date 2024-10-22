1 bold prediction for all 30 NBA teams in 2024-25 season, including Ja Morant’s return to superstar status

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA regular season is set to begin soon and there is no better time than now to make some bold NBA predictions for all 30 squads. From the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards, we gaze into our crystal ball and offer up some very positive, and negative, forecasts for each club. Without further ado, find out what bold NBA predictions we have for your favorite team in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Related: NBA games today – Get a look at the NBA schedule for the first week of the new season

Atlanta Hawks – Trae Young is better without Dejounte Murray

Many thought that the combo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray would be dynamite for the Atlanta Hawks. However, they were a massive disappointment and didn’t even reach the playoffs in 2023-24. With Murray gone, expect Young to be the focal point like he was in his best seasons. But a more mature version will be the leader of a young team that will surprisingly contend for a playoff spot this season.

Boston Celtics – Derrick White takes another step forward

Derrick White has been a great story for the Boston Celtics. After being a solid but failed first-round pick for the Spurs, he has become a key part of a championship recipe in Beantown. A case could be made he is already the third-best player in Boston. But expect this season to end any debate about the Celtics’ player pecking order. Related: Boston Celtics game today – Get details on the next Celtics game

Brooklyn Nets – Cam Thomas will not turn into the star the Nets need

Cam Thomas was quietly one of the better players in New York last season. However, was his breakthrough season a product of a big development step forward, or did he benefit from Mikal Bridges getting the attention of defenses? The Brooklyn Nets will find out this season Cam Thomas is not the untouchable player they may think he is to begin 2024-25. Related: Get a look at our latest NBA power rankings

Charlotte Hornets – LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller lead Charlotte back to playoffs

Last season was a lost year for LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. He played just 22 games after battling injuries all season. However, it allowed Brandon Miller to spread his wings and show his upside. Expect Ball to be healthier and the pair of talented youngsters to have Charlotte in playoff contention late in the season.

Chicago Bulls – Lonzo Ball returns to impact form

It’s hard not to root for Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. After losing the better part of the last three seasons he is back in 2024-25 and looked good in his limited time in the preseason. Bulls fans found out how important he was in their resurgence a few seasons ago. Look for him to be the straw that stirs Chicago back into a top-eight team in the East this season. Related: Chicago Bulls game today – Get details on the upcoming Bulls schedule

Cleveland Cavaliers – Kenny Atkinson won’t turn the Cavs into a title contender

Kenny Atkinson is a good coach and got a raw deal in Brooklyn. He deserved a job and landed a good one in Cleveland. The only problem is it comes at a time when the East is very tough. The Cavs will be very competitive this season. But don’t expect Atkinson to make this group better than stacked competitors the Knicks, 76ers, and defending champion Celtics.

Dallas Mavericks – Bad Kyrie will return in 2024-25

Right now, Dallas Mavericks fans love Kyrie Irving. And with good reason. However, the future Hall-of-Famer has developed a warranted reputation as a problem child. And it always seems like after a few seasons, weird Kyrie Irving shows up and causes trouble for the franchise he’s on. It happened in Cleveland, Boston, and Brooklyn. Expect things to get awkward in Dallas this season. Also Read: NBA standings – Get a look at the latest win-loss record for all 30 NBA teams

Denver Nuggets – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be a major loss

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is by no means a star player. Yet, every good team needs a nasty defender they can rely on. Plus, KCP is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league. That isn’t easy to replace and Denver did not do that in the summer. Look for the Nuggets to feel his loss in a major way this season.

Detroit Pistons – Monty Williams will be vindicated in 2024-25

Monty Williams failing on a massive level and being fired after one season by the Detroit Pistons was a massive surprise last year. However, despite having a ton of cap space the team did little to get better this summer. New head coach JB Bickerstaff is not going to make the sort of difference the front office is hoping for. Expect Detroit to be a lottery team again and show Monty Williams wasn’t the problem last year. Also Read: NBA playoffs predictions for the 2024-25 season, including who will win it all next spring

Golden State Warriors – Dub Nation will return to prominence in 2024-25

Last season’s version of the Golden State Warriors was a serious disappointment. However, the team has some very interesting youngsters — Kuminga, Podziemski, and Moody — and a superstar in Stephen Curry who showed he is still special during this year’s Olympics. While they may not contend for a title, the Warriors will be a top-six squad in the new NBA season. Also Read: Golden State Warriors game today – Get time and channel for the next Warriors game

Houston Rockets – Alperen Sengun will earn extension this season

The Houston Rockets have been hesitant to invest long-term in former first-round pick Alperen Sengun. And it’s understandable why. He did not fully break through as a potential All-Star until last season. However, after Ime Udoka was able to finally unleash his potential last season, look for him to give the front office more reason to extend him with an even better year. The fact that Jalen Green got a new long-term deal before the start of the season bodes well for the native of Turkey.

Indiana Pacers – Indy will grow into a top 15-level defense

Filling it up is what has turned the Indiana Pacers into a perennial playoff team for the foreseeable future. However, if they want to truly be a force, they are going to have to play some defense. And they will do more of it in 2024-25. They won’t be an elite group. However, after giving up the 27th most points per game in the NBA last season, Rick Carlisle will coach them up into a top 15-level defense squad this year.

Los Angeles Clippers – Kawhi Leonard will play in less than 50 games this season

The new season hasn’t even started and Kawhi Leonard is already injured. The once-elite player surprisingly played in 68 games last season and duped the Los Angeles Clippers into giving him a three-year, $149 million extension. They will regret that decision all year as Leonard’s dodgy knees limit him to less than 50 games again this season. Related: 10 best second-round picks in NBA Draft history

Los Angeles Lakers – Bronny James will have a cup of coffee run in the NBA this season

By hook or by crook the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make sure they make history by having Lebron James and his son Bronny on the court together to begin the season. But don’t get used to seeing that in 2024-25. The son of the NBA legend proved in preseason why many felt he was not ready for the next level. Look for him to get a month in the association before he is jettisoned to the G-League. Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get time and channel for the next Lakers game

Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant will be in the MVP debate in 2024-25

Silly decisions of an immature young millionaire (as well as injuries) derailed Ja Morant’s promising career over the last two years. That experience surely humbled the young star and he will come back with a vengeance in 2024-25. Look for him to get back to elite form and return the Memphis Grizzlies to elite status as he makes a run at the MVP award this season.

Miami Heat – Jimmy Butler will wear out his welcome in Miami

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to stay in Miami. However, the six-time All-Star’s best days are behind him after a career that deserves hall-of-fame consideration. Pat Riley is smart with the organization’s money and is not going to throw the fan-favorite a huge deal based on his prior success. Expect Butler to make the decision easy for Riley as he delivers a subpar and injury-filled season in 2024-25. Related: Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)

Milwaukee Bucks – Doc Rivers will disappoint in Milwaukee like he has at other stops

If not for his lone championship in Boston, Doc Rivers would be the Lenny Wilkens of the modern era. A talented coach who can get a team to the playoffs with ease but falls flat against the league’s elite. The Milwaukee Bucks are sure to be good in 2024-25. However, despite having a pair of All-Star players, Rivers is not going to be able to get them passed the Beasts of the East this season. Related: Milwaukee Bucks Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Minnesota Timberwolves – Anthony Edwards will be an NBA MVP finalist

Anthony Edwards has gotten so good that has started to get comparisons to his Airness Michael Jordan. What makes it all the more shocking is that he is only 23 years old. He still hasn’t hit his prime, but Minnesota Timberwolves fans will see the face of their franchise take his game to another level in 2024-25. Look for Edwards to be among the finalists for the NBA MVP award this season.

New Orleans Pelicans – Pels will disappoint despite a stacked roster

On paper, the New Orleans Pelicans should be a dark horse title contender in the West. Since they have a starting five that features Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray. It’s a group that matches up well with any team in the league. However, there is only one basketball, and are any of these players sacrificing their game for wins? Not likely. Look for the Pels to disappoint this season and potentially cost Willie Green his job. Related: Highest paid NBA players right now – Running down the 20 best paid in 2024-25

New York Knicks – NYK will have the best defense in the NBA this season

The New York Knicks already had one of the best defenses in the NBA after adding 3-and-D ace OG Anunoby. Now, they have another elite defender in Mikal Bridges. Sure, they lost big men Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and Mitchell Robinson to injury. But that won’t stop Tom Thibodeau’s team from being a beast on defense this season. Related: New York Knicks game today – Get time and channel for the next Knicks game

Oklahoma City Thunder – Jalen Williams will take an All-Star step forward

The Oklahoma City Thunder have evolved into a legit contender because of developing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams into winning players. General managers around the NBA predicted this month that Williams will be one of the breakout stars in the league this season and it’s hard to argue with them. Look for the 2022 first-round pick to earn All-Star honors this season.

Orlando Magic – Orlando will have to fight to reach playoffs in 2024-25

The Orlando Magic have a talented young team and made more major progress in 2023-24. However, they won’t have the same success again this year because the teams around them in the East got better. The Bulls should be improved with Lonzo Ball back, the Pacers will have Pascal Siakam all season, Doc Rivers will be coaching the Bucks from day one and the 76ers and Knicks are better. That means Orlando will have to fight to reach the playoffs in 2024-25. Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25 – Zach Edey and Reed Sheppard lead crowded pack

Philadelphia 76ers – Paul George will disappoint in Philly

There is little doubt that Paul George will be a future Hall of Famer. However, there is no denying the nine-time All-Star’s body is breaking down. He has had trouble staying healthy when it matters most the last two seasons, and he already hyperextended his knee in preseason. He will be good for Philadelphia this season. But he is not going to play like the superstar he once was and Sixers fans will expect.

Phoenix Suns – Tyus Jones will turn into one of the best signings this summer

The Phoenix Suns did not do much to their roster this summer. And they really couldn’t due to cap limitations. However, they were lucky enough to talk Tyus Jones into taking a team-friendly contract. The nine-year veteran is a respected talent around the game who was a bad fit in Washington. Expect him to bring the traditional point guard play Phoenix needed and improve what was an already elite offense last season. Related: Phoenix Suns Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Portland Trail Blazers – Chauncey Billups will be fired before season comes to a close

Detroit Pistons legend Chauncey Billups has a lot of respect around the game. It made sense for the Portland Trail Blazers to give him a chance as head coach three years ago. However, he has done nothing to make the team competitive in that time. Portland has a better roster than the 21-61 record they had last season. It seems like Billups is the real problem and the front office will come to that realization during the 2024-25 season.

Sacramento Kings – DeMar DeRozan will take the Kings to a new level

Is DeMar DeRozan in his prime? No, but he doesn’t need to be to make an impact for the Sacramento Kings in 2024-25. The franchise already has a pair of All-Star players. The 35-year-old just needs to show this young squad what it takes to win in the playoffs and he will do that this season. Expect the Kings to win at least one postseason series next spring. Related: 10 shortest NBA players ever, including the shortest basketball player in the league today

San Antonio Spurs – Victor Wembanyama will be an All-Star game starter

It is silly that San Antonio Spurs French phenom Victor Wembanyama was not an All-Star last season. But then you realize neither was Lebron James in his rookie season because the NBA has weird rights of passage. He won’t be denied in 2024-25. Furthermore, with him now on the radar of fans around the league, expect them to vote the 7-foot-4 youngster into the West’s starting lineup.

Toronto Raptors – Immanuel Quickley will become the No. 2 option Toronto badly needs

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujuri does not make silly financial moves. So the fact that he gave Immanuel Quickley a $175 million contract this summer says a lot about what he thinks of him. Top star Scottie Barnes needs help to get the Raptors into playoff contention. Expect Quickley to prove Ujiri right and give them the legit No. 2 scorer Toronto desperately needs this season.

Utah Jazz – Danny Ainge will regret Lauri Markkanen’s extension

Lauri Markkanen was an All-Star two years ago but regressed a bit last season. Nevertheless, the Utah Jazz still gave him a massive $195 million extension this summer. President Danny Ainge is usually smart with his money, but this will turn into a move he regrets. As Markkanen ends up being an expensive player that is just a borderline All-Star instead of a perennial one for the Jazz.

Washington Wizards – Wiz will improve with some adults in the room

