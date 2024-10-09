fbpx

Phoenix Suns Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Updated:
Phoenix Suns
Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Is there a Phoenix Suns game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games, it doesn’t mean Phoenix is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns schedule.

Phoenix Suns game today

When is the next Phoenix Suns game?Friday, October 11
Who are they playing?Detroit Pistons
Where are the Suns playing?Footprint Center
What time does the Suns game start?7 PM MT
What channel is the Suns game on?Arizona’s Family
Where can we stream the Suns game?NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Suns game today?

There is no Suns game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on October 11 against the Detroit Pistons in preseason action.

What time is the Suns game today?

The Phoenix Suns’ next game tips off at 7 PM MT.

Who is airing the Suns game today?

Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant
Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Most Phoenix Suns games can be found locally on Arizona’s Family or are streamed on NBA League Pass.

What is the Suns record?

The Suns’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 49-33.

What place are the Suns in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the sixth spot of the Western Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Phoenix Suns play at home?

The Suns play their home games at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

What time do gates open for the Suns game today?

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

All gates for Suns games at Footprint Center usually open two hours before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Sun?

On the current roster, Kevin is the oldest player at 36 years old.

How many home games do the Suns play in 2024-25?

The Suns play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Phoenix Suns preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Phoenix Suns’ 2024 preseason schedule.

DateOpponentTime (MT)TV Info
October 6@ Lakers6:30 PMArizona’s Family
October 8@ Pistons4:00 PMArizona’s Family
October 11Pistons7:00 PMArizona’s Family
October 13@ Nuggets5:30 PMESPN
October 17Lakers7:00 PMTNT

2024-25 Phoenix Suns schedule

Here is the upcoming Suns schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

DateOpponentTime (PT)TV Info
October 23@ Clippers7:00 PMESPN
October 25@ Lakers7:00 PMESPN
October 26Mavericks7:00 PMArizona’s Family
October 28Lakers7:00 PMArizona’s Family/NBA TV
October 31@ Clippers7:30 PMArizona’s Family/NBA TV
November 2Trail Blazers7:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 476ers8:15 PMArizona’s Family/NBA TV
November 6Heat7:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 8@ Mavericks5:30 PMESPN
November 10Kings6:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 12@ Jazz7:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 13@ Kings8:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 15@ Thunder6:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 17@ Timberwolves1:30 PMArizona’s Family
November 18Magic7:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 20Knicks8:00 PMESPN
November 26Lakers8:00 PMTNT
November 27Nets7:00 PMArizona’s Family
November 30Warriors7:00 PMArizona’s Family/NBA TV
December 3Spurs7:00 PMArizona’s Family
December 5@ Pelicans6:00 PMArizona’s Family
December 7@ Heat6:00 PMArizona’s Family
December 8@ Magic4:30 PMArizona’s Family
December TBD
December @ TBD
December 19Pacers7:00 PMArizona’s Family
December 21Pistons7:00 PMArizona’s Family
December 23@ Nuggets8:00 PMArizona’s Family
December 25Nuggets8:30 PMESPN
December 27Mavericks7:00 PMArizona’s Family
December 28@ Warriors6:30 PMArizona’s Family/NBA TV
December 31Grizzlies7:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 4@ Pacers5:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 6@ 76ers5:00 PMArizona’s Family/NBA TV
January 7@ Hornets5:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 9Hawks7:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 11Jazz3:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 12Hornets7:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 14@ Hawks5:30 PMArizona’s Family
January 16@ Wizards5:30 PMTNT
January 18@ Pistons3:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 20@ Cavaliers1:30 PMArizona’s Family
January 22@ Nets5:30 PMArizona’s Family
January 25Wizards7:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 27Clippers7:30 PMArizona’s Family/NBA TV
January 29Timberwolves7:00 PMArizona’s Family
January 31@ Warriors8:00 PMESPN
February 1@ Trail Blazers8:00 PMArizona’s Family
February 3@ Trail Blazers8:00 PMArizona’s Family
February 5@ Thunder6:00 PMArizona’s Family
February 8Nuggets7:00 PMArizona’s Family
February 11Grizzlies8:00 PMTNT
February 12. @ Rockets. 6:30 PM. Arizona’s Family

Suns record by year

  • 2023-24: 49-33
  • 2022-23: 45-37
  • 2021-22: 64-18
  • 2020-21: 51-21
  • 2019-20: 34-39
  • 2018-19: 19-63
  • 2017-18: 21-61
