Phoenix Suns Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Is there a Phoenix Suns game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games, it doesn’t mean Phoenix is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns schedule.

Phoenix Suns game today

When is the next Phoenix Suns game? Friday, October 11 Who are they playing? Detroit Pistons Where are the Suns playing? Footprint Center What time does the Suns game start? 7 PM MT What channel is the Suns game on? Arizona’s Family Where can we stream the Suns game? NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Suns game today?

There is no Suns game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on October 11 against the Detroit Pistons in preseason action.

What time is the Suns game today?

The Phoenix Suns’ next game tips off at 7 PM MT.

Who is airing the Suns game today?

Most Phoenix Suns games can be found locally on Arizona’s Family or are streamed on NBA League Pass.

What is the Suns record?

The Suns’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 49-33.

What place are the Suns in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the sixth spot of the Western Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Phoenix Suns play at home?

The Suns play their home games at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

What time do gates open for the Suns game today?

All gates for Suns games at Footprint Center usually open two hours before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Sun?

On the current roster, Kevin is the oldest player at 36 years old.

How many home games do the Suns play in 2024-25?

The Suns play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Phoenix Suns preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Phoenix Suns’ 2024 preseason schedule.

Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Info October 6 @ Lakers 6:30 PM Arizona’s Family October 8 @ Pistons 4:00 PM Arizona’s Family October 11 Pistons 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family October 13 @ Nuggets 5:30 PM ESPN October 17 Lakers 7:00 PM TNT

2024-25 Phoenix Suns schedule

Here is the upcoming Suns schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Info October 23 @ Clippers 7:00 PM ESPN October 25 @ Lakers 7:00 PM ESPN October 26 Mavericks 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family October 28 Lakers 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family/NBA TV October 31 @ Clippers 7:30 PM Arizona’s Family/NBA TV November 2 Trail Blazers 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 4 76ers 8:15 PM Arizona’s Family/NBA TV November 6 Heat 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 8 @ Mavericks 5:30 PM ESPN November 10 Kings 6:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 12 @ Jazz 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 13 @ Kings 8:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 15 @ Thunder 6:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 17 @ Timberwolves 1:30 PM Arizona’s Family November 18 Magic 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 20 Knicks 8:00 PM ESPN November 26 Lakers 8:00 PM TNT November 27 Nets 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family November 30 Warriors 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family/NBA TV December 3 Spurs 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family December 5 @ Pelicans 6:00 PM Arizona’s Family December 7 @ Heat 6:00 PM Arizona’s Family December 8 @ Magic 4:30 PM Arizona’s Family December TBD December @ TBD December 19 Pacers 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family December 21 Pistons 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family December 23 @ Nuggets 8:00 PM Arizona’s Family December 25 Nuggets 8:30 PM ESPN December 27 Mavericks 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family December 28 @ Warriors 6:30 PM Arizona’s Family/NBA TV December 31 Grizzlies 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 4 @ Pacers 5:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 6 @ 76ers 5:00 PM Arizona’s Family/NBA TV January 7 @ Hornets 5:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 9 Hawks 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 11 Jazz 3:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 12 Hornets 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 14 @ Hawks 5:30 PM Arizona’s Family January 16 @ Wizards 5:30 PM TNT January 18 @ Pistons 3:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 20 @ Cavaliers 1:30 PM Arizona’s Family January 22 @ Nets 5:30 PM Arizona’s Family January 25 Wizards 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 27 Clippers 7:30 PM Arizona’s Family/NBA TV January 29 Timberwolves 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family January 31 @ Warriors 8:00 PM ESPN February 1 @ Trail Blazers 8:00 PM Arizona’s Family February 3 @ Trail Blazers 8:00 PM Arizona’s Family February 5 @ Thunder 6:00 PM Arizona’s Family February 8 Nuggets 7:00 PM Arizona’s Family February 11 Grizzlies 8:00 PM TNT February 12. @ Rockets. 6:30 PM. Arizona’s Family

