Phoenix Suns Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Is there a Phoenix Suns game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games, it doesn’t mean Phoenix is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns schedule.
Phoenix Suns game today
|When is the next Phoenix Suns game?
|Friday, October 11
|Who are they playing?
|Detroit Pistons
|Where are the Suns playing?
|Footprint Center
|What time does the Suns game start?
|7 PM MT
|What channel is the Suns game on?
|Arizona’s Family
|Where can we stream the Suns game?
|NBA.TV
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Suns game today?
There is no Suns game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on October 11 against the Detroit Pistons in preseason action.
What time is the Suns game today?
The Phoenix Suns’ next game tips off at 7 PM MT.
Who is airing the Suns game today?
Most Phoenix Suns games can be found locally on Arizona’s Family or are streamed on NBA League Pass.
What is the Suns record?
The Suns’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 49-33.
What place are the Suns in?
The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the sixth spot of the Western Conference NBA standings.
Where do the Phoenix Suns play at home?
The Suns play their home games at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
What time do gates open for the Suns game today?
All gates for Suns games at Footprint Center usually open two hours before tip-off.
Who is the oldest Sun?
On the current roster, Kevin is the oldest player at 36 years old.
How many home games do the Suns play in 2024-25?
The Suns play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.
2024 Phoenix Suns preseason schedule
Below you can find the full rundown of the Phoenix Suns’ 2024 preseason schedule.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV Info
|October 6
|@ Lakers
|6:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|October 8
|@ Pistons
|4:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|October 11
|Pistons
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|October 13
|@ Nuggets
|5:30 PM
|ESPN
|October 17
|Lakers
|7:00 PM
|TNT
2024-25 Phoenix Suns schedule
Here is the upcoming Suns schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|TV Info
|October 23
|@ Clippers
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|October 25
|@ Lakers
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|October 26
|Mavericks
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|October 28
|Lakers
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family/NBA TV
|October 31
|@ Clippers
|7:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family/NBA TV
|November 2
|Trail Blazers
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 4
|76ers
|8:15 PM
|Arizona’s Family/NBA TV
|November 6
|Heat
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 8
|@ Mavericks
|5:30 PM
|ESPN
|November 10
|Kings
|6:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 12
|@ Jazz
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 13
|@ Kings
|8:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 15
|@ Thunder
|6:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 17
|@ Timberwolves
|1:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 18
|Magic
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 20
|Knicks
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|November 26
|Lakers
|8:00 PM
|TNT
|November 27
|Nets
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|November 30
|Warriors
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family/NBA TV
|December 3
|Spurs
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December 5
|@ Pelicans
|6:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December 7
|@ Heat
|6:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December 8
|@ Magic
|4:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December
|TBD
|December
|@ TBD
|December 19
|Pacers
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December 21
|Pistons
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December 23
|@ Nuggets
|8:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December 25
|Nuggets
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|December 27
|Mavericks
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|December 28
|@ Warriors
|6:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family/NBA TV
|December 31
|Grizzlies
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 4
|@ Pacers
|5:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 6
|@ 76ers
|5:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family/NBA TV
|January 7
|@ Hornets
|5:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 9
|Hawks
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 11
|Jazz
|3:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 12
|Hornets
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 14
|@ Hawks
|5:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 16
|@ Wizards
|5:30 PM
|TNT
|January 18
|@ Pistons
|3:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 20
|@ Cavaliers
|1:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 22
|@ Nets
|5:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 25
|Wizards
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 27
|Clippers
|7:30 PM
|Arizona’s Family/NBA TV
|January 29
|Timberwolves
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|January 31
|@ Warriors
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|February 1
|@ Trail Blazers
|8:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|February 3
|@ Trail Blazers
|8:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|February 5
|@ Thunder
|6:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|February 8
|Nuggets
|7:00 PM
|Arizona’s Family
|February 11
|Grizzlies
|8:00 PM
|TNT
Suns record by year
- 2023-24: 49-33
- 2022-23: 45-37
- 2021-22: 64-18
- 2020-21: 51-21
- 2019-20: 34-39
- 2018-19: 19-63
- 2017-18: 21-61