Oklahoma City Thunder showered with praise in huge report of NBA GM opinions ahead of 2024-25 season

A massive new survey of NBA general managers includes a lot of positive news and major praise for the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the 2024-25 season.

After a pair of losing seasons, the Thunder have evolved into a growing power in the NBA’s Western Conference. The team took some nice steps forward two seasons ago as they finished 40-42. However, in 2023-24 they took major leaps ahead as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became a bonafide superstar and Chet Holmgren grew into a legitimate rising star in the game.

Yet, the franchise did not rest on their laurels in the offseason and made some notable and savvy moves to improve their chances of reaching the Western Conference Finals — and perhaps beyond — this season. The free agent signing of Isaiah Hartenstein was praised around the league. And likewise for the trade that sent Josh Giddey to Chicago and brought back defensive ace Alex Caruso.

Those decisions earned high praise in a new survey of the league’s GMs released by NBA.com Wednesday. On the question of the most underrated acquisition this offseason, the trade for Caruso earned the most votes at 23%. When it came to the “team that made the best overall moves” this summer the Thunder earned the most votes at 37%.

Yet that is not where the praise ended for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the new survey.

Oklahoma City Thunder picked to have league MVP and top breakout player in 2024-25

Along with praise for the moves the front office made during the summer, GMs around the league are high on the core talent already on the Thunder roster. When asked to pick who will win the 2024-25 NBA MVP, SGA earned 40% of the vote. Beating out Luka Doncic and Joel Embid. They also received 60% of the votes for what team has the “most promising young core.”

On the question of “Which player is most likely to have a breakout season” former first-round pick Jalen Williams earned the most votes at 13%. Mark Daigneault got the second most votes for best coach at 17%. The Oklahoma City Thunder also received the second most votes for “most fun to watch” (27%) and “best home advantage” at 17%.

