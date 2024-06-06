How To Watch the St. Louis Cardinals: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals struggled to start the season. However, if they can get their hitting going, they have a solid bullpen of talented pitchers like Sonny Gray that can help them close out games.

For fans wanting to stream Cardinals games live, our guide will help you understand your options. We’re sharing the channels where you’ll find games throughout the season and the best live TV streaming services to watch them on.

What channels are St. Louis Cardinals games on?

Local fans will want access to Bally Sports Midwest since many Cardinals games air on that channel. If you live away from St. Louis, consider adding an MLB.TV subscription, which covers many out-of-market games.

On top of this, you’ll want a streaming platform offering ESPN, TBS, Fox, and Fox Sports 1 for nationally aired games. Below is a look at the streaming services with these offerings:

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Midwest ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ Fox Sports 1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM gives Cardinals fans a chance to stream many games live. Each package includes ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS.

Meanwhile, if you want Bally Sports Midwest, you’ll need to subscribe to the Choice package or a higher-tier plan. DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice package rates as one of the most expensive live TV options. However, you also receive all the pertinent channels for local and national games, plus additional service perks like unlimited device streams and unlimited simultaneous DVR recordings.

Watch the St. Louis Cardinals on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Fubo is one of the more affordable deals for sports fans. Outside of its competitive price, Fubo’s Pro package features unlimited DVR and up to 10 simultaneous device streams.

Cardinals fans can stream games on ESPN, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox, and Fox Sports 1. Noticeably absent is TBS, meaning you’ll miss the occasional game or two. If that isn’t an issue, Fubo is one of the most budget-friendly ways to stream many games live without having to add more coverage to your plan.

Watch the St. Louis Cardinals on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV combines live TV streaming with a robust on-demand platform. Live TV subscribers can also receive the Disney Bundle, which offers content from ESPN Plus, Hulu, and Disney Plus and includes unlimited DVR.

Most importantly, Cardinals fans can stream games on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS. The only issue with Hulu is it doesn’t carry Bally Sports Midwest. That aside, it makes the platform an ideal service for casual fans who don’t mind missing a block of games. For avid fans, you’ll want a platform offering Bally Sports Midwest or MLB.TV if you don’t live near St. Louis.

Watch the St. Louis Cardinals on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: N/A

Sling TV packs a lot of content without asking for much in return. Sling TV packages start from $40 per month. However, Cardinals fans will want the Sling Orange & Blue plan for $55, as it has ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and TBS. You can also add the MLB Network with the Sports Extra package.

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports Midwest, and local channel availability depends on your location. Therefore, Sling TV works best for Cardinals fans who want to catch just a few games but also save money.

Watch the St. Louis Cardinals on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV offers ample sports content. The base package includes ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and TBS, as well as unlimited DVR.

The only drawback is the service doesn’t have Bally Sports Midwest, which means you must supplement coverage with another provider to watch more games. That aside, YouTube TV is among the easiest platforms to use. It makes recording games simple, and the price is among the most affordable.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Every Friday night, Apple TV+ features double-headers. These are hand-picked games featuring unique cross-divisional matchups, rivalries, and more. If you want to catch all Cardinals games live, the service isn’t expensive and you’ll be able to test drive it at no cost during the free trial period.

Along with watching MLB games, Apple TV+ offers tons of baseball programs. You can also stream replays of old games and watch highlights of games you missed with MLB Feed.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals games out-of-market with MLB.TV

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $104.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Out-of-market fans should consider an MLB.TV subscription. As you sign up, enter your zip code to find any blackout restrictions in your area. If they don’t apply and the game isn’t on a national network, you can stream Cardinals games you wouldn’t have access to.

The platform offers a variety of plans. You can do the monthly option or pay up front for the whole season. Along with live streams, catch replays of older games and local content, such as pregame and postgame shows. It makes you feel like a local, even if you’re hundreds of miles away.

FAQ

What streaming service has the St. Louis Cardinals?

Most streaming services carry some Cardinals games. Your best option is DIRECTV STREAM, which has every channel you need.

How can I watch the Cardinals game for free?

You can watch Cardinals games for free two ways. One way is to take advantage of free trials offered by streaming services. Another way is to buy a digital antenna to stream games on Fox. While you’ll have an upfront cost with a digital antenna, you won’t have a monthly fee.

Why can’t I watch the Cardinals on Bally Sports?

Recently, Comcast dropped Bally Sports in the St. Louis market. This means that until all parties reach an agreement, Xfinity customers can’t stream Cardinals games. If you’re local, subscribe to Fubo or DIRECTV STREAM since both have Bally Sports channels. And if you live out-of-market, buy an MLB.TV subscription.