How To Watch The Phoenix Mercury: Best Options For 2024

The Phoenix Mercury is one of the original WNBA teams. In their 27-year history, they’ve won three national championships, the latest in 2014. The Mercury are currently third in the Western Conference in their first season under new head coach Nate Tibbetts, who took over for Nikki Blue last October after the post-season.

Guard Kahleah Cooper, who the team acquired from the Chicago Sky in February, leads the Mercury this season in average points per game (24), while fellow new-team addition Natasha Mack leads the team defense in rebounds and blocks. The Mercury drafted Charisma Osborne from UCLA and Jaz Shelley from Nebraska in the 2024 WNBA draft but waived both of their contracts in May.

If you’re a Phoenix Mercury fan, this article will show you all the ways you can watch the team in the 2024 season, whether you live in Arizona or are trying to watch out-of-market.

What channels are Phoenix Mercury games on?

There are multiple live TV streaming services that will allow you to watch the Phoenix Mercury. If you are in the market, you’ll want a service that provides access to the Arizona Family Sports channel. Mercury fans outside of Arizona will want a combination of CBS Sports Network, ABC, ESPN, ION, and NBA to watch nationally televised games.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Arizona’s Family Sports ✔ ✔ 3TV ✔ ✔ CBS 5 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Phoenix Mercury on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best options to watch the Phoenix Mercury, especially if you live in Arizona. Not only does it carry the channels you need to watch nationally broadcast games, but it also includes the 3TV, Arizona Family Sports, and local CBS affiliate you need to watch in-market games. You also get NBA TV, which allows you to watch more Phoenix Mercury nationally broadcast games. Sports fans looking for even more action will also have access to MLB Network, Golf Channel, and more.

All DIRECTV STREAM packages come with 10 devices at home and unlimited Cloud DVR storage no matter what package you choose, so your family can watch wherever and whenever they want. When you upgrade to the Ultimate Plan or higher, you also get CBS Sports Network, which has some WNBA national games, NFL games, and more for you to enjoy.

Watch the Phoenix Mercury on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Fubo is another service that carries the Arizona Family Sports and the local Phoenix affiliates that carry Phoenix Mercury games if you live in the Phoenix area. The service also carries the channels you need to watch nationally broadcast games like ABC, ESPN, and ION. Adding the Fubo Extra add-on for an additional monthly cost gives you NBA TV for additional nationally broadcast Mercury games. The Fubo Pro plan also gives you FS1, NFL Network, Golf Channel, and more, so you can enjoy so many sports with your package.

There are also great entertainment options for the family, like the Hallmark Channel, Disney Channel, and MTV. Every Fubo plan comes with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at home and unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

Watch the Phoenix Mercury on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV comes with the Arizona CBS affiliate you need to watch in-market Phoenix Mercury games along with ABC, ESPN, and CBS Sports Network for nationally broadcast games. The drawback with Hulu + Live TV is that you can’t get ION or NBA TV, even with add-on packages, so you could miss some national games even if you live in market.

The bundle does come with many entertainment options and other sports channels. The base package offers CBS Sports Networks and the NFL Network. You’ll also get access to all Hulu streaming programs, Disney Plus — which is great for young kids and Marvel/Star Wars fans alike — and all the content on ESPN Plus.

Watch the Phoenix Mercury on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV is one of the most economical options, but it doesn’t have a lot of the channels necessary to watch Phoenix Mercury games. Even for fans in Arizona, Sling TV doesn’t carry the Mercury regional sports networks, and for out-of-market fans, your ability to watch games on ABC will depend on your viewing area. However, there are many other benefits for potential Sling TV users who are interested in more than the WNBA.

Sling offers other sports networks, such as MotorTrend, NFL Network, and more. You also get 50 hours of free DVR storage, which can be upgraded to 200 hours with the DVR Plus add-on for a small monthly cost.

Watch the Phoenix Mercury on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV is another potential option for Arizona-based and out-of-market Mercury fans. Local fans can enjoy some channels they need to watch in-market games with YouTube TV, and fans outside of Arizona have all of the necessary channels for nationally broadcast games.

The YouTube TV Base Plan includes over 100 channels, including those listed above, NFL Network, and more sports options. It also has the Key Plays View feature, which lets you review key moments in a game. You can set up six different profiles and stream on three different devices simultaneously. Every YouTube TV plan also comes with unlimited DVR space.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

WNBA League Pass, a subscription-based streaming service, allows WNBA fans to watch games no matter where they live. If you live outside of the Phoenix market, WNBA League Pass will allow you to live-stream all Phoenix Mercury games live and on-demand. Phoenix-based fans can also watch every game but need to be prepared for blackouts on livestreams for locally broadcast games. They can be watched later on-demand. WNBA League Pass memberships run at a budget-friendly annual cost, or you can pay monthly.

FAQ

Where are the Phoenix Mercury playing?

The Phoenix Mercury plays at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, which is also home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Where can I watch WNBA?

You can watch the WNBA on multiple channels, including ABC, ION, ESPN, and NBA TV. The WNBA also has a streaming contract with Prime Video, and you can find games on the WNBA League Pass app.

Is WNBA on Hulu?

The WNBA is on Hulu if you have a Hulu + Live TV plan, which allows you to watch games on ABC, ESPN, and more.