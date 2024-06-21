How To Watch The Minnesota Lynx: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Nicole Mullen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Lynx are one of the most successful teams in WNBA history. Led by prolific superstar Maya Moore, the team hoisted the championship trophy in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. Moore stepped away from the game in her prime to turn her attention to prison refor, and several of their other prominent starters retired from the game.

Last season, the team continued on the road to rebuilding their dynasty. They finished below .500 with a 19-21 record, which was still good for the sixth overall seed in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Lynx lost to the Connecticut Sun and are hoping to improve their standing in 2024. Here’s how fans can follow along as the team tries to return to the winner’s circle.

What channels are Minnesota Lynx games on?

National coverage of the Minnesota Lynx is available on ESPN, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, and NBA TV. For local broadcasts, fans can tune into the regional sports network (RSN), Bally Sports North.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports North ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Minnesota Lynx on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

The DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan offers the most complete WNBA coverage for Minnesota Lynx fans. The upgraded plan’s roster of channels includes ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, NBA TV, and ION. The plan also features Bally Sports North without charging a regional sports fee.

Other perks of the live TV streaming service include unlimited DVR storage, unlimited at-home streams, and three out-of-home streams.

Watch the Minnesota Lynx on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Fubo made a name for itself as a soccer-centric live TV streaming service when it launched in 2015. The beautiful game is still a prominent part of the platform’s offerings. However, other sports are also featured heavily. Minnesota Lynx fans follow their team on ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ION, which are all part of the entry-level Pro plan. Another plus? Bally Sports Network is also part of the Fubo Pro plan, but subscribers will incur an additional regional sports fee.

The service recently upgraded to unlimited DVR storage from 1,000 hours, making this perk more in line with competitors.

Watch the Minnesota Lynx on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services in terms of value for money. Subscribers get three streaming services for the price of one. The Hulu library is bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This trio is loaded with entertainment and sports, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney’s classic library of animated films, and UFC coverage.

The streamer features a variety of channels, including ESPN’s family of networks, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, and more. However, there are no RSNs or NBA TV. Sports fans are well-represented in the lineup, however, and there’s an option for an add-on that adds NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel.

Hulu + Live TV only offers two simultaneous streams, but subscribers can enjoy unlimited DVR storage.

Watch the Minnesota Lynx on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Despite its limitations, Sling TV is a great option for Minnesota Lynx fans on a tight budget, especially if they don’t mind missing local matchups. The Sling Orange & Blue plan is your best option to get national WNBA coverage because it includes channels like ESPN and ABC in select markets. Avid Lynx fans may be disappointed that Sling TV doesn’t include Bally Sports North. However, Sling TV is a solid budget-friendly option if you want to expand your streaming outside of WNBA coverage too. Get additional channels like ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, and more to watch MLB, Golf, and NASCAR.

Compared to other live TV streaming services, the 50 hours of DVR storage is not very much, but the prices are hard to beat.

Watch the Minnesota Lynx on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

Unlike the other live TV streaming services, YouTube TV offers just one base plan. Among the channel lineup are ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ION, and NBA TV. Regrettably, the bundle does not include RSNs like Bally Sports North for Lynx games.

If you don’t mind missing out on some local Minnesota Lynx coverage, YouTube TV is a competitive option for football fans too. NFL Sunday Ticket is a major draw for football fans who want coverage of out-of-market games. Additionally, YouTube TV allows you to record an unlimited amount of content with its DVR storage, stream on three devices simultaneously, and create six separate profiles.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

For those residing outside of the Minneapolis area, WNBA League Pass allows you to keep up with Lynx games. With a subscription, you can watch live and on-demand games, replays in their entirety, an archive of old games, and access live DVR. You can subscribe to WNBA League Pass on their website or through the WNBA app. Also, you have the option to sign up for a monthly subscription or an annual option.

FAQ

Who is the broadcaster for the Minnesota Lynx?

Regional sports networks are the local broadcasters on the ground that provide comprehensive coverage of the home team. Bally Sports North is the RSN for the Minnesota Lynx.

Where can I watch all WNBA games?

You can find all WNBA games on WNBA League Pass, which is the league’s subscription-based streaming service. Otherwise, you can find games on a combination of channels, including ESPN, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, ION, and NBA TV.

Is the WNBA app free?

The WNBA app is free to download. It offers scores and the latest news; however, to watch live games, you must have a paid subscription to WNBA League Pass.