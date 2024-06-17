How to Watch NESN Live in 2024

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Sports Network, also known as NESN, is the channel for all things New England sports. With NESN, you can stream games from the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and other New England sports teams.

If you want to stream NESN, our guide provides everything you need. We cover which streaming services offer NESN and how to watch NESN 360, the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming app.

Which services offer NESN?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NESN ✔ ✔

How to watch NESN with DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes



DIRECTV STREAM offers many entertainment and sports offerings in each package. The basic Entertainment package has ESPN, Fox Sports 1, local channels, and TBS. NESN is included with the Choice package or higher for subscribers in the New England area.

Moreover, each package comes with unlimited device streams and unlimited DVR, so everyone in the family can watch what they want when they want.

How to watch NESN with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes



Fubo is the least expensive way to access NESN in New England. Each Fubo package has additional sports offerings like the Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2. To watch NESN, you’ll need at least the Pro package. NESN not available outside of New England on Fubo.

Each Fubo package includes unlimited cloud DVR and up to 10 simultaneous device streams. You also receive one week free to test drive the service if you’re a new customer.

How to watch NESN with Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV bundle $76.99 95+ Yes Hulu + Live TV bundle (no ads) $89.99 95+ No

.Hulu + Live TV does not carry NESN. You’ll need a separate subscription to NESN 360 to supplement coverage.

While Hulu + Live TV does not carry most RSNs, you’ll find a lineup of national sports channels like ESPN, Big Ten Network, ACCN, FS1, FS2, and more. You can subscribe to live TV with the Disney Bundle, giving you access to Hulu, ESPN Plus content, and Disney Plus’ on-demand content. Each of Hulu’s live TV packages includes unlimited DVR.

How to watch NESN with Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Orange $40 30+ No Blue $40 40+ No Orange & Blue $55 46 No

Sling TV doesn’t have NESN in any of its package options. It also only offers local channels in select markets. Sling TV works well as a base if you want to catch a few New England sports games live with channels like TNT and ESPN in the lineup.

Sling TV is among the most affordable streaming services. Sling Orange accommodates sports fans with three ESPN channels and TBS. Sling Blue offers the NFL Network and Fox Sports 1. You can combine them in the Sling Orange & Blue plan to maximize sports coverage for less than a subscription with other live TV streaming services.

How to watch NESN with YouTube TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Base $72.99 100+ Yes

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t have NESN. YouTube TV subscribers in New England will need to get NESN 360 if they want to watch the Celtics, Sox, Pats, or Bruins.

YouTube TV offers ample sports offerings. The base package has ESPN, Fox Sports 1, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. It also has unlimited DVR, so you can record games and watch later. The service also has features for sports fans like Stats View for real-time stats, Key Plays View to rewatch the biggest moments in a game, and Scores View for live scores across a league.

How to watch NESN on the app

NESN has its own direct-to-consumer streaming service called NESN 360 where subscribers can watch in-market Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins games. Some users have complained about video quality, but it’s still a great option for cord-cutters who want direct streaming access to New England sports. And if you subscribe to the annual plan, you’ll get four Boston Red Sox tickets as a bonus.

Consumers can subscribe through their TV provider, the NESN 360 app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, or Roku, or directly through NESN.com. To watch content on the NESN 360 app, you need to do the following:

Live in one of the six New England states with the exception of Fairfield County, Conn., which is part of the New York City sports market. Download the app on a compatible device. Launch the app. Log in using your credentials from a streaming service or a direct subscription to NESN 360.

FAQ

Is NESN on any streaming services?

NESN 360 is a streaming service that provides direct access to NESN content, including games. As for services that include NESN as a channel, only Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM carry NESN.

Can I stream NESN outside of New England?

NESN is only available to viewers in-market. NESN National is a channels for viewers out-of-market and is available with some cable and satellite providers.

Is NESN included in Hulu?

No, Hulu’s live TV service doesn’t include NESN. You’ll need a streaming provider like Fubo or a direct subscription to NESN 360 to stream content.