How to watch the 2024/25 College Football National Championship

On Dec. 20, the 2024 College Football National Championship will kick off with some of the most elite schools vying for the top spot in football. Football fans who have been cheering for their school (or their favorite team) all season long have been waiting for this moment to see which team will take home the top prize and claim the ultimate victory.

In last year’s championship, which was played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Georgia defeated Texas Christian University. Georgia had previously won the Peach Bowl and TCU had previously won the Fiesta Bowl. This year’s big game will be played in Atlanta on Jan. 20. College football fanatics won’t want to miss any of the games leading up to the championship, and that means tuning in starting Dec. 20. Ahead, find out where to stream all the games.

The 2024 college football national championship games will air on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Plus, some games will also air on Max this year. Here’s where you can find those channels.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ​​✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the College Football National Championship on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers customers four different packages and has everything you need (and more) for streaming the college football national championship games. Customers will get ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as a variety of other sports networks, including ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, and more. There are four subscription packages available, and the higher-tier package you choose, the more channels you have available to you. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR to record all the games if you want.



Watch the College Football National Championship on Fubo

While Fubo is packed with channels — especially sports networks — customers won’t have access to TNT. That means you’ll miss out on some of the programming during the college football national championship. However, you will get ABC and ESPN, so you’ll be able to watch plenty of the matchups. Outside of those channels, Fubo offers a ton of sports channels, including beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, Flo Racing, and many more. While Fubo offers all your standard sports channels, what it really specializes in is the niche networks that you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Customers also have access to unlimited cloud DVR and select regional sports networks (for an additional monthly fee).

Watch the College Football National Championship on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers both on-demand streaming with its massive library of titles, as well as a robust list of live channels. Customers will get all the channels needed to stream the college football national championship games, as well as several other sports networks, like ESPN2 and FS1. Plus, customers can bundle a subscription with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for even more content (including more sports viewing on ESPN Plus). Disney Plus offers more movies and TV shows, including original programming and award-winning movies. You can opt for ad-free programming for a higher price, but keep in mind that ESPN Plus will always include ads. Hulu + Live TV also includes unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the College Football National Championship on Sling TV

Sling TV is unique in that it allows you to choose if you want to get the Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or combined Sling Orange & Blue plan. This allows you to save a little money. It’s the most streamlined streaming service on the market with the smallest channel packages, but they’re buildable so you won’t feel like you’re missing out. To get all the channels needed for college football postseason, you’ll want to opt for Sling Orange & Blue, and then you’ll also get ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, and more. Keep in mind that local channels, including ABC, are only available in select markets. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of cloud DVR, which you can upgrade to 200 hours for a monthly fee.



Watch the College Football National Championship on YouTube TV

With YouTube TV, you get all three channels that are airing the postseason college football games that are part of the national championship series. In addition to ABC, ESPN, and TNT, you’ll also get FS1, FS2, NBA TV, and more. YouTube TV also caters to sports fans by offering unique features like Key Plays View, Stats View, and Fantasy Football View, which all give you up-to-the-minute play-by-plays of the action in the games you’re watching and details on your favorite players and favorite teams. Plus, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR.

Friday, Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. Indiana at Notre Dame ABC/ESPN

Indiana at Notre Dame ABC/ESPN Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. SMU at Penn State TNT/Max

SMU at Penn State TNT/Max Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. Clemson at Texas TNT/Max

Clemson at Texas TNT/Max Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. Tennessee at Ohio State ABC/ESPN

Tennessee at Ohio State ABC/ESPN Tuesday, Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. Fiesta Bowl, Boise State vs. Penn State/SMU winner ESPN

Fiesta Bowl, Boise State vs. Penn State/SMU winner ESPN Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. Peach Bowl, Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson winner ESPN

Peach Bowl, Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson winner ESPN Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. Oregon vs. Ohio State/Tennessee winner ESPN

Oregon vs. Ohio State/Tennessee winner ESPN Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. Georgia vs. Notre Dame/Indiana winner ESPN

Georgia vs. Notre Dame/Indiana winner ESPN Thursday, Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. Orange Bowl ESPN

Orange Bowl ESPN Friday, Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. Cotton Bowl ESPN

Cotton Bowl ESPN Monday, Jan. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. CFP National Championship ESPN

*All times are EST

FAQs

The college football championship is streaming across all your favorite services. You can watch on DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. You can also watch on Max.

What is the cheapest way to watch college football without cable?

Sling TV is the cheapest streaming service that offers the channels needed to watch the college football championship. You can also snag a free trial on a few of the streaming services, but once those are up, you’ll have to pay. Sling TV has the cheapest subscription service.

Where are the college football playoff games played?

College football playoff games are played all over the country. The matchups depend on which school is playing, and the bowl games are played in different cities as well. The National Championship game on Jan. 20 will be held in Atlanta.