Denny Hamlin Net Worth: From Earnings to Real Estate

As a NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin has earned millions from his driving, sponsors, and investments. His financial success and substantial net worth, make him one of the highest-paid racecar drivers ever and a successful businessman.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the financial numbers for NASCAR star Denny Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin’s Net Worth in 2024

According to the recent estimates, as of 2024, Denny Hamlin’s net worth is $70 million. This is because of his success in his NASCAR career, endorsement deals, and other business investments.

Denny Hamlin’s Salary

The estimated salary of Denny Hamlin in 2024 is believed to be around $13.1 million from his deal with Joe Gibbs Racing. This ranks him as the second highest-paid driver in the NASCAR grid, only behind Kyle Busch ($16.9 million).

Denny Hamlin’s Endorsements

Denny Hamlin has many endorsement deals in 2024. His main sponsors are FedEx, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and Nike. FedEx has been a long-time partner of Hamlin and the team, however, their commitment has recently been in doubt.

Despite recent financial troubles and cost-cutting measures, FedEx is believed to still have sponsored 13 of Hamlin’s races in 2023.

Besides FedEx, Hamlin has also gotten other major sponsorships. For example, he signed a deal with Mavis Tires & Brakes that covered five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023. Another is SHINGRIX, a pharma company that supported several races in 2023.

All in all, the endorsements for Hamlin are vital in boosting his net worth, where he receives about $3–3.5 million annually from these deals.

Denny Hamlin’s Investments

Denny Hamlin has also invested in several ventures. Although most of them are related to his major role in 23XI Racing — the NASCAR team he co-owns with Micheal Jordan. This has been one of his major investments, with a lot of money channeled towards the team’s growth and management.

For instance, Hamlin and Jordan pumped $16 million into the construction of the AirSpeed headquarters, a hi-tech facility that assists the team’s activities and underlines their passion for success in the sport.

Besides 23XI Racing, Hamlin has other strategic business investments but not much is known about these as they are not disclosed to the public.

Denny Hamlin’s House

Denny Hamlin owns a lavish house which is 31,000 square feet and based in Cornelius, North Carolina. This magnificent house was bought as a lot for $1,375 million in 2014 and it has been upgraded to include a bowling alley, a basketball court, and a racing simulator. The house appeared on the Netflix show “NASCAR: Full Speed” in 2024.

The exterior of the mansion is characterized by clean lines and geometric shapes that are typical of Prairie-style architecture, with large windows that illuminate the interior. The exterior design is also breathtaking, with an infinity pool that overlooks the lake and a seating area in the middle of the pool. The property also has a garage with a glass wall and a helipad. Today, Denny Hamlin’s mansion is estimated at $15 million.

Denny Hamlin’s Car Collection

Denny Hamlin owns some luxurious cars which is an indication of his love for automobiles. The cars he owns include a 2008 Lexus LS460L and a customized Porsche Panamera among others. As well as a 1967 Lincoln Continental and a Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition, of which only 50 were produced.

Besides cars, he loves speed and has a $2 million VanDutch 40,2 yacht and co-owns a private jet.

Denny Hamlin’s Charity Work

The driver also has a foundation namely the Denny Hamlin Foundation which raises funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis research and children’s health. The foundation has partnerships with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and MUSC Children’s Health located in Charleston, SC.

Hamlin hosts two major events annually: the Pro-Am Jam, which is a celebrity charity concert and golf tournament that is co-hosted with Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish, and the Short Track Showdown which is a charity race featuring NASCAR drivers and other local drivers. These events have raised over $2.5 million.

Denny Hamlin’s Personal Life

Denny Hamlin recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend Jordan Fish on January 1, 2024, and she said yes. The two have been an item for about 16 years and they have two children, Taylor and Molly. He proposed to her in Mexico and they shared the news on their Instagram pages while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Jordan captioning “Rings: DH: 0, Jordan: 1.”

They separated in 2021 with Jordan coming out on social media to address certain issues, but they got back together shortly after. Jordan, a former Charlotte Hornets cheerleader, also has an interest in pickleball and usually posts about it on her Instagram stories.

Team Affiliation

Denny Hamlin is currently racing for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 11 Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has been with Joe Gibbs Racing throughout his Cup Series career and has been racing since 2005. Apart from being a driver, Hamlin is also a co-owner of 23XI Racing along with NBA Star Michael Jordan. The team was created in 2020 and has stepped up to the NASCAR Cup Series where it has been performing with relative success.