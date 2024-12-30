Week 18 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and 10 worst offenses heading into the final week of the 2024 NFL season

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful first 17 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack, while the worst of the worst has given defenses around the league easy days at work throughout the season. Heading into the final week of the NFL regular season, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units from our latest NFL offense rankings. Related: NFL games today – Get a look at Week 15 NFL games

10 Worst NFL offenses heading into the last week of the season

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions or Buffalo Bills. Putting up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of their final games of the season. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 18 of the NFL schedule.

10. Carolina Panthers

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Since being benched earlier in the year and then getting his starting spot back, Bryce Young has played better, while he hasn’t racked up stats that will get him any Player of the Week awards, he has avoided the turnovers that have dogged him throughout his short career. In Week 17 Young was solid as he tallied 203 yards and two TDs through the air. Unfortunately, he got no help from his rushing attack (39 total yards) as the offense could only manage 14 points on Sunday against the Bucs. Related: Carolina Panthers ‘not sold’ on Bryce Young, may eye 2 QBs in 2025 including Heisman Trophy contender

9. Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts offense entered the season hopeful that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson could take a step forward and show signs of being a franchise QB. However, that has yet to happen and he even lost the starting job for a short amount of time. In Week 17 the run-first QB was out and back in was greybeard Joe Flacco. The journeyman threw for over 300 yards and two TDs. However, much like fellow journeyman Jameis Winston, the old QB was accountable for three turnovers, and a 33-point day was wasted in a 45-33 loss. Related: 2025 NFL mock draft – Latest Round 1 projections, including the Giants, Patriots, and Jaguars

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all season. The run game has offered next to nothing, the blocking isn’t good and Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell suffered major injuries because of it. After a decent performance last week, the Raiders offense played well in Week 17. They put up 25 points against the Saints and O’Connell was rock-solid as he threw for 242 yards and two TDs on Sunday. While rookie Brock Bowers had another solid showing this week, nine-year veteran Ameer Abdullah had a career day as he rumbled for 115 yards on just 20 carries in the win. Related: Las Vegas Raiders rumors reveal likely fate for head coach Antonio Pierce

7. Chicago Bears

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears offense had a bit of fool’s gold early in the year as rookie QB Caleb Williams seemed like he could avoid a lot of the pitfalls of being a first-year starter in the NFL. However, as the season progressed the unit has hit deeper lows during an awful losing skid. Week 17 against the Seahawks was another low moment as Williams posted just over 100 yards passing and likewise for the run game as they tallied a sad three points on Thursday. The result is all the more disheartening because seven points would have been enough to score a losing skid-ending victory this week. Related: Top NFL offensive coordinator wanted to join Chicago Bears in 2024

6. New England Patriots

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. Rookie Drake Maye was expected to get playing time and he has struggled, also as expected. However, he has started to show very nice signs of development in recent games. Unfortunately, Week 17 against the Chargers was not one of those better days for Maye and the offense. They were stifled all day as they rushed for less than 100 yards and the young QB was harassed throughout (incurring four sacks). They tallied just seven points in an ugly 40-7 defeat on Saturday. Related: Jacoby Brissett blasts New England Patriots teammates and coaching staff after early benching

5, New Orleans Saints

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints have not lived up to expectations in 2024 despite some talented weapons. Now they will have to go the rest of the season without top receiver Chris Olave, and probably starting QB Derek Carr. To the surprise of no one, the unit has struggled the last two weeks and hit a new low in Week 16. Things did not get much better on Sunday as they managed just 10 points against the lowly Raiders. Rookie Spencer Rattler posted 264 total yards this weekend. But he also tossed two INTs and averaged just over six yards on his passes. It was another weak performance from the NO offense as they finished out the string. Related: New Orleans Saints urged to discard Derek Carr, target this QB next

4. Cleveland Browns

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston gave Cleveland fans hope they could still be entertained for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, his turnover woes led to a late-season switch to second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The QB had another game to forget as he connected on just 24 of his 47 passes in their loss on Sunday. The run game was held in check as the Browns O could only manage 3 points in another loss, this time to the Dolphins.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they struggled. That is expected to be the case for the remainder of the season after the star QB suffered a season-ending injury. After a frustrating day last week, the Jags offense was a bit better in Week 17. Mac Jones avoided turnovers and hit on 15 of his 22 passes. While the unit did not fill up the stat sheet, their 20 points this weekend were enough to get a W against the lowly Titans. Related: Doug Pederson coaching final game for Jacksonville Jaguars? NFL insider reveals ‘change is possibly coming’

2. New York Giants

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants offense has been terrible all season, which is why they have been at the back of our list most of the year. However, after some ugly showings in recent weeks, the Big Blue offense had its best showing of the season against the Colts. Drew Lock had a career day, throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the unit to 45 points this weekend. Rookie Malik Nabers continued to show he has superstar potential if he has good quarterback play by reeling in 171 yards and two TDs against the Colts.

1. Tennessee Titans

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans offense has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL all season long. While they’ve had some better showings in the second half of the year, the Titans’ offense remains one of the least effective units in 2024. That trend continued in Week 17 as they only managed 13 points against rivals the Jags. While the offense had solid numbers and the run game produced 159 total yards, they could not make plays when they needed to and Mason Rudolph’s 40.8 passer rating is a perfect example of their ineffective passing game on Sunday. Also Read: Top NFL sack leaders 2024: Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett lead league in Week 17

10 best NFL offenses heading into Week 18

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 16 slate of games. Related: NFL predictions – Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams

10. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Matthew Stafford has his full complement of weapons the Los Angeles Rams offense can be dynamite. They have shown that throughout the season and it is why they are a team to fear if they get into the playoffs. However, in recent weeks the talented unit has struggled a bit. Yet, despite some less inspiring performances they have still been able to put up wins. Just like they did in Week 17 when 13 was enough to outlast rivals the Cardinals. Stafford tossed for less than 200 yards. However, Puka Nacua was the beneficiary of 129 of those yards and played a key role in getting them a W this week. Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024 – From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew

9. Washington Commanders

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been everything the Washington Commanders offense could have hoped for and more. The rookie QB has been a threat through the air and on the ground and is key in making the team a contender for the NFC East title this season. The Rookie of the Year candidate showcased his immense talent on Sunday night when he tallied 354 total yards (127 rushing) and three passing TDs while leading Washington to a big 30-24 win over the Falcons. If the nation didn’t know how good the QB was before now they do after Sunday Night Football. Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t been a dominant force in 2024. But they continue to chug along, putting up enough points, and winning games by making big plays when it matters most. And after a rough patch in recent weeks, the Chiefs defense played well for a second straight game on Christmas Day. Against a rock-solid Pittsburgh defense, Patrick Mahomes dominated. Tossing for over 300 yards and three TDs. Four different receivers reeled in 40 or more yards through the air during their 29-10 victory on Christmas Day. Related: Kansas City Chiefs schedule for 2024 season, stats and injury report

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense had been one of the better units in the league when healthy. In Week 17 the Bucs offense rampaged over the Panthers to the tune of 48 points. Mayfield dissected the Carolina defense as he tallied 359 yards and a whopping five TDs threw the air. Running back Bucky Irving posted another 113 yards on the ground and Mike Evans added 97 receiving yards and two more TDs.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past due to injuries and the lack of a reliable run game. Nevertheless, they are still one of the better units in the NFL and showed it again in Week 17 against the Broncos. Burrow was outstanding as he hit on 39 of his 49 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns. Furthermore, receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase both posted 100+ yard days. And Cincy needed every bit of it to eke out a 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos on Saturday. Related: NFL insider fully expects Cincinnati Bengals star to leave team in 2025

5. Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. Former draft bust Sam Darnold has had a career-redefining season and veteran running back Aaron Jones has given the unit much-needed balance out of the backfield. While the rushing attack was held in check on Sunday against the Packers, Darnold played like a Pro Bowler once again as he tallied 377 yards and three TDs threw the air in a huge victory. Four different receivers reeled in five or more catches and 60 or more yards in the win.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, since the talented pass catcher returned, the unit has turned into a force in the NFC and has been carried by MVP candidate Saquon Barkley. The running back had a monster day on Sunday as he rumbled for 167 yards on 31 carries in a dominant 41-7 win over the Cowboys. DeVonta Smith also tortured Dallas in Week 17 and tallied 120 receiving yards along with two TDs.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 17 as one of the top units in 2024. They have delivered a balanced attack led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and backed by future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. The unit has been a dominant force on the ground and that continued on Christmas Day against the Texans. Baltimore dropped 31 this week during a dominant win as they were again led by their impressive rushing attack. On the day, the team rumbled for 251 yards on the ground, including 87 from Jackson. Related: One negative prediction for all 32 NFL teams in 2024, including the Baltimore Ravens

2. Buffalo Bills

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been one of the best in the league all season with a total team effort and smart play. Early in the season, they were doing just enough to score a boatload of wins. However, in recent weeks the Bills O has caught fire. Sunday was another example of that as the Bills dropped 40 on the Jets. While they didn’t fill up the stat sheet, they were highly efficient in dissecting the NY defense this weekend. Related: Find out where the Buffalo Bills land on the latest NFL standings

1. Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images