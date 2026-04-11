Since the event is less than two weeks away, it’s time for a refreshed look at a 2026 NFL mock draft, projecting each pick from 1-32. While it’s not a deep star-studded cast of prospects, there are a lot of intriguing athletes capable of making an instant impact. So, which prospects are likely to hear their names called on April 23?

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Boost Fernando Mendoza’s Supporting Cast Early in NFL Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

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The Raiders’ QB room is complete by adding Fernando Mendoza, and they already have the perfect veteran mentor in Kirk Cousins. Mendoza might not start right away, but it may be even more beneficial for him to sit and watch a true pro like Cousins prepare for different opponents on a weekly basis. Mendoza has the type of makeup that could learn a lot from his new coach on the field.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Tried Signing Super Bowl QB

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

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Evoking shades of Micah Parsons’ potential, Reese is an elite athlete who could handle himself just fine at middle or outside linebacker. Yet, he offers even more positional value if he can unlock his superstar potential as a pass-rusher. Either way, he’s a defensive coordinator’s dream as someone who can keep opponents guessing about his role and position on any given play.

Related: New York Jets Insider Reveals ‘Best Fit’ for No. 2 Pick

3. Dallas Cowboys* (Trade w/AZ): Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

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Cowboys trade: No. 12 pick, 152nd pick + 2027 1st-round pick (via GB)

Cardinals trade: No. 3 pick, 2027 5th-round pick

The Cowboys need help on defense, but they won’t find another playmaker like Jeremiyah Love later on. He completes this offense, giving Dallas the potential to return to being the NFL’s highest-scoring unit. A threat to score on the ground or through the air, Love will absolutely take the Cowboys’ offense to the next level of production.

Related: Son of Dallas Cowboys Franchise Legend Works Out For Team

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

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Despite their needs, we’d still be compelled to select Love, but he’s not available in this scenario. In that event, the Titans should consider trading down, but if no offer presents itself, Tennessee has no choice but to take the best player available. In this case, that’s edge rusher David Bailey, that is, unless the Titans are higher on someone like Rueben Bain. Either way, it’s edge rusher, Love, or a trade.

Related: Why The Tennessee Titans Shouldn’t Draft Jeremiyah Love with the No. 4 Pick

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

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The Giants are in a bit of a weird spot at No. 5, with their most premium positions already addressed. Typically teams selecting in the top 10 target quarterbacks, receivers, offensive tackles, or edge rushers. The Giants don’t need any of those and/or there’s not a receiver or tackle that makes sense here. Thus, why not take a chance on a generational talent at linebacker, where Sonny Styles has the type of freakish sideline-to-sideline speed to transcend Dennard Wilson’s defense.

Related: 6 Best Dexter Lawrence Landing Spots After Trade Request From Giants

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami (FL)

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The Browns can’t afford to emerge from the draft without finding a new left tackle. Though, there’s some debate over which prospect would fit Cleveland best. Internally, the Browns know who they’re most confident about manning the blindside, and it may be someone like Monroe Freeling later on. Yet, they’ll have their pick of the litter at six, and Mauigoa may be the best overall lineman, even if some feel he could be a better fit at guard.

Related: NFL Analyst Highlights Two Likely Choices for Cleveland Browns’ No. 6 Pick

7. Kansas City Chiefs* (Trade w/WAS): Rueben Bain Jr., EGDE, Miami (FL)

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Chiefs trade: No. 9 pick + No. 74 pick

Commanders trade: No. 7 pick

In an effort to make sure the Saints don’t snatch their target, the Chiefs part with a third-round pick to land one of the draft’s best pass-rushers. While some evaluators are iffy on Bain’s arm length, the Chiefs may see an extremely bendy sack artist who can become an impact player right away. If not, they didn’t give up that much extra capital.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs Meeting with Potential Top-5 Draft Pick

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

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The Saints absolutely need to upgrade their receiving corps, but they may have their eye on one of Tyler Shough‘s former teammates later on. New Orleans could also benefit from having a new CB1, and there’s little debate that LSU product Mansoor Delane is the best in the class after clocking a blistering 4.38-second 40-yard dash and allowing zero touchdowns while not committing any penalties in 2025.

Related: New Orleans Saints Connected to Speedy Weapon With No. 8 Pick

9. Washington Commanders* (Trade w/KC): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

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Commanders trade: No. 7 pick

Chiefs trade: No. 9 pick + No. 74 pick

It’s still not a perfect scenario here for Washington, but trading down, landing an extra third-round pick, while still coming away with one of the 2026 NFL Draft’s best defenders feels like a big win. While safeties aren’t typically selected this high, Downs is a special talent who hasn’t allowed a touchdown in either of the past two seasons.

Related: Washington Commanders Named ‘Most Likely Landing Spot’ for All-Pro

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (Trade w/CIN): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

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Buccaneers trade: No. 15 pick + No. 116 + 2027 3rd

Bengals trade: No. 10 pick

The Buccaneers likely could have sat still and landed a prospect they covet, but this is a team that feels the urgency after missing the playoffs in 2025. GM Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles don’t want to get fired, so if that means being aggressive and making sure they land an ultimate weapon like Sadiq, who broke tight end combine records with a 4.38-second 40 yard dash, then so be it.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected to Land Draft Prospect With ‘Wild Potential

11. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

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You could throw a dart on the draft board and still fill a need for the 2026 Dolphins. Yet, they get arguably great value here by selecting the best player available in Carnell Tate, who also not only plays a premium position, but also fills an urgent need after moving on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He’s far from a speed demon, but he’s the most polished receiver in the class, and he’ll help Malik Willis right away.

Related: Miami Dolphins Projected to Land ‘Very Intriguing’ Prospect with 11th Pick in NFL Draft

12. Arizona Cardinals* (Trade w/DAL): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

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Cardinals trade: No. 3 pick, 2027 5th-round pick

Cowboys trade: No. 12 pick, 152nd pick + 2027 1st-round pick (via GB)

The Cardinals should be doing jumping jacks if this is how the first round of the NFL Draft pans out. Not only did they add a 2027 first, which gives them extra ammo to land a franchise QB in what may be a loaded class, they still add a potential cornerstone offensive lineman. Fano’s best NFL position is up for debate, but with the Cardinals needing help at tackle and guard, they’ll be able to find his best home.

Related: Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade Up, Draft First-Round QB

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

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Admittedly, we don’t have quite the same sense of urgency as many other mocks projecting the Rams to target a receiver at 13. We’d prefer adding Sadiq to the offense with the highest multiple TE usage, but he’s gone. Still, with Matthew Stafford coming off an MVP season and his time running out, why not maximize their winning window? The decision to take Tyson over Lemon, we feel like the former offers a higher ceiling as a game-changing weapon.

Related: Predicting Landing Spots for 5 Best NFL Quarterbacks Available

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

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This is the ideal situation for a Ravens team that saw 3x Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum depart in free agency. Ioane does not play center, but he’s the best guard in the class, offering All-Pro potential for a Ravens interior that has long needed an upgrade.

Related: Lamar Jackson Campaigns for Baltimore Ravens to Sign 3x Pro Bowler

15. Cincinnati Bengals* (Trade w/WAS): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

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Bengals trade: No. 10 pick

Buccaneers trade: No. 15 pick + No. 116 + 2027 3rd

Moving down and collecting more assets for a Bengals team with multiple needs on defense after Trey Hendrickson’s long-awaited departure feels like a good path for the Bengals. Plus, they still address arguably their biggest weakness by selecting cornerback Jermod McCoy, who surely would have gone higher had he not missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL. But he’s fully healthy now, clocking an impressive 4.37-second 40 yard dash at the Tennessee Pro Day.

Related: 5 Most Improved NFL Teams in NFL Free Agency

16. New York Jets (via IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

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There’s been a lot of smoke connecting the Jets to Omar Cooper Jr., who’s also explosive after the catch. Yet, Lemon may be the better player right now after winning the Biletnikoff award as college football’s best receiver in 2025. An excellent route runner who rarely drops a pass, he’ll be a building block for the Jets for years to come, whether it’s helping Geno Smith in 2026, or a younger QB prospect later on.

Related: New York Jets Linked in Trade for Young First-Round Receiver

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

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The plan falls perfectly in place for a Lions team that places a high priority on the trenches. While Penei Sewell is switching to left tackle to make up for the loss of Taylor Decker, it leaves a big hole at right tackle. Yet, Freeling may be viewed as one of the best blindside protectors in the draft class, but scouts believe he can be a high-level right tackle too. Sound familiar? It’s a similar path to the one Sewell took, and that panned out pretty well for Detroit.

Related: Detroit Lions ‘Love’ First-Round NFL Draft Prospect

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

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The Vikings likely want to address their secondary early on, and their offensive interior later. Barring a surprise where someone unexpected falls, we have a hard time not slotting the popular pick, Dillon Thieneman to Minnesota for Brian Flores, who always finds creative ways to use his safeties, even if it means fielding three at a time. Even if Harrison Smith returns for another year, Thieneman would still see a high volume of snaps as a rookie thanks to his positional versatility as someone who can wear many hats in the secondary.

Related: Minnesota Vikings Expected to Address ‘Critical Need’ Early in NFL Draft

19. Carolina Panthers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

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While Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was considered, the better value is at receiver, where Cooper could quickly become Bryce Young‘s No. 2 target. He’s a lethal weapon after the catch, and like Tetairoa McMillan, Cooper is excellent in contested catch situations too. Cooper significantly upgrades Carolina’s corps of pass-catchers, and they can continue addressing the defense later on.

Related: NFL Execs Question Dallas Cowboys Offseason Moves, Roster Building

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

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We can’t imagine a better draft day for the Cowboys. First they land the ultimate weapon in Jeremiyah Love, who will boost the running and passing game. Then, they land an impact pass-rusher in Akheem Mesidor, who some scouts feel is a safer bet than the ‘short-armed’ Rueben Bain. He is a bit older at 25, but Mesidor is ready to help on all three downs against the run and the pass.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers Keeping WR Prospect ‘In Play’ With 21st Overall Pick

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

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We nearly went with receiver KC Concepcion because he feels like the perfect fit next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman, but addressing Aaron Rodgers‘ offensive line is a must as he potentially enters his age-42 season. The 6-foot-7 Kadyn Proctor is used to playing left tackle in a pass-heavy scheme in the SEC, and not only does his strength overbear defenders, he’s a physically explosive blocker who is in complete control from the point of contact through the whistle.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Hope’ To Draft a Quarterback

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

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The Chargers typically take the best player available under the Joe Hortiz/Jim Harbaugh power structure, and we wouldn’t expect anything different here. McNeil-Warren definitely fits the billing. The 6-foot-3 athlete will be former safeties coach turned first-year defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary’s dream as McNeil-Warren does everything well. He’ll be a turnover-forcing machine for an already elite Chargers defense.

Related: 6 Best Dexter Lawrence Landing Spots After Trade Request From Giants

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

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IF an A.J. Brown trade is still potentially in the cards this offseason, then we’d go with 6-foot-3 receiver Denzel Boston here. If the Eagles aren’t planning to trade their physical receiver, then we’d go with the smaller, electric slot option in KC Concepcion, who could quickly become Jalen Hurts‘ best friend thanks to his ability to take short passes for long gains. Boston may not have great long speed, but he’ll provide a big target for Hurts in the red zone.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles Showing ‘Extensive Interest’ in Replacement for Pro Bowl Player

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

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The Browns already bought their QB competition more time to find pass-catchers with the left tackle selection at No. 6. Now it’s time to give the QB a weapon who can make them look good. Concepcion will be one of Cleveland’s fastest players, and as expected, he creates separation with ease. Drops may be an issue, but NFL coaching should help this 21-year-old.

Related: NFL Insider Casts Extreme Doubt on Cleveland Browns’ Interest in Highly-Touted Draft Prospect

25. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

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Faulk would be long gone had his 2025 production of two sacks matched his 2024 production, when he recorded nine. Yet, he still had over 25 pressures for the second consecutive season, so it’s not like Faulk disappeared. At 6-foot-5, 276 pounds, he’s a big presence who wins with power and is capable of lining up at multiple spots along the defensive line.

Related: Chicago Bears Urged to Trade for All-Pro Defensive Lineman

26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

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The Bills haven’t been able to pay several defensive free agents in past years, and it’s left this group light on playmakers. Allen isn’t an athletic freak like Tremaine Edmunds was, but he’s a high IQ player who has a nose for the football as a run defender.

Related: NFL Exec Criticizes Buffalo Bills’ Offseason Tactics

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

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A two-year starter at left tackle, Lomu may have to sit for a year or even two, depending on the future of Trent Williams, who could still be traded this offseason. Lomu didn’t play any left guard in college, but perhaps the 49ers feel like he could handle a position change until Williams’ eventual departure. If not, he’s the left tackle of the future, and learning from a future Hall of Famer surely wouldn’t hurt his long-term career projection.

Related: San Francisco 49ers Draft Projection Targets Prospect With ‘All-Pro Potential’

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

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An offensive lineman is certainly a possibility, but the Texans have done a fine job shoring up their protection with short-term fixes in free agency, allowing them to circle back around at these positions later on. Instead, we’ll add an immediate contributor in the run-stuffing DT Kayden McDonald. As someone who plays with a nasty edge, McDonald should eventually develop into a better pass-rusher, but he’s already a star at stopping the run.

Related: 5 Early Bold Predictions for the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

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A Nigerian who grew up playing soccer, then eventually basketball, Iheanachor has only been playing football since he graduated high school after 2021. Yet, he’s grown immensely ever since, becoming a reliable starter at right tackle. An athlete with quick hands, Iheanachor’s ceiling is sky-high.

Related: ESPN Analyst Highlights Prospect Who Would ‘Thrive’ with Kansas City Chiefs

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

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After getting a big receiver earlier, it’s time to get Jeff Hafley a piece. Chris Johnson isn’t a consensus first-round prospect, but that’s what often happens when picking 30th. However, Johnson has lockdown potential, and he’ll show up in run support too. He’s an ideal fit in Miami’s talent-bereft defense.

Related: 5 NFL Teams Seemingly Poised to Tank in 2026

31. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

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Starting right tackle Morgan Moses is 35. It’s time to get younger at the position. Blake Miller is ready-made to take over after starting all four seasons at right tackle with the Tigers. Miller is adept in pass protection, with quick feet and a high IQ. He also has strong play strength, but still has some inconsistency issues with his overall technique and being too stiff at times.

Related: 5 Worst Moves from 2026 NFL Offseason So Far

32. Seattle Seahawks: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

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The Super Bowl winners will likely look to trade down since they have just four picks, yet if no offer materializes, they’ll have to fill one of their needs. After Boye Mafe upgraded his bank account by signing in Cincinnati, the Seahawks will want to fill out their edge rusher rotation. Parker doesn’t have one area he’s dominant at right now, but he’ll help the Seahawks against the run and the pass thanks to a high motor that leads to tons of TFLs.

Related: 5 NFL Players Who Need a Change of Scenery in 2026, Potential Landing Spots