Last offseason, the Minnesota Vikings lost starting safety Cam Bynum to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. The former fourth-round pick proceeded to have another excellent season with the Colts, recording a career-high four interceptions.

This offseason, the Vikings released franchise icon Harrison Smith. The potential future Hall of Famer turned 37 in February, and he’s pondering retirement after starting for the past 14 seasons. The Vikings have not added a safety in free agency, nor did they draft one last year.

Needless to say, safety is one of the team’s top needs, even if Smith decides to return for a 15th season, as his playing future is surely limited. However, the Vikings seem likely to address this position in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have nine selections, including the 18th overall pick in the first round.

Recently, ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller sat down with local KSTP Vikings insider Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson. While doing so, Miller stated his belief that the Vikings would address their “critical need” for a safety early on in the 2026 NFL Draft, either in Round 1 or Round 2, where the Vikings hold the 49th overall pick.

“I think Minnesota has a critical need at the safety spot that it feels like it’s gonna get addressed if not in Round 1, then it will be pretty early in Round 2.”

Good to be back on the grind after a solid family vacation. Caught up with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller today. Snippet of our #Vikings centric chat and link to all 11 minutes below:https://t.co/GsIIoJhqqL pic.twitter.com/39IvbuxB24 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 9, 2026

The way Miller describes it – “pretty early in Round 2” almost makes one wonder if the Vikings are targeting potentially trading up from the 49th overall pick, or possibly trading down from No. 18 to land a safety they covet. Either way, expect an injection of youth into defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ secondary on draft weekend.

Related: Minnesota Vikings In Attendance for Defensive Prospect’s ‘Statement Workout’