Faced with significant salary cap constraints, the Minnesota Vikings had no choice but to cut costs this offseason. While doing so, they moved on from their general manager of the past four seasons. Yet, interim GM Rob Brzezinski wasted no time doing what needed to be done, even if it meant moving on from star players.

For the Vikings, that meant cutting ties with two former Pro Bowl defensive tackles, with the release of both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Naturally, their departures leave a sizable gap along Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ interior line.

While the Vikings still have former UFL standout Jalen Redmond, who they view as a rising star, more depth and another starter are needed to pair with him. Yet, the Vikings have been busy, identifying potential solutions to provide reinforcements in the defensive trenches.

According to Essentially Sports’ NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Vikings, along with six other teams, were on hand for Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange’s workout. While ‘Big Citrus’ wasn’t able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine due to a quad issue, the Iowa State Pro Day provided a big opportunity to prove to scouts just how explosive of an athlete he is, and Orange passed the test with flying colors.

Pauline reports that Orange recorded a 1.68-second 10-yard split, which he called “elite for any defensive tackle, but for a player coming off a quad injury, it’s a statement.”

The Vikings have nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including three picks on Day 2, where Orange could come into play. Though, they may have some stiff competition.

In addition to the Vikings being at Orange’s workout, the 49ers, Bears, Bills, Falcons, Lions, and Packers were also at the event. Plus, the Saints and Texans had their defensive line coaches running drills for the workout. The Bears, Bills, Panthers, Texans and Vikings have also scheduled to bring Orange in on one of their official top-30 visits.

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