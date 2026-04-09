Despite missing the playoffs for the first time since before they selected Patrick Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have to be excited about the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. After all, they’re armed with not one, but two first-round picks, including the ninth selection overall. With that, the Chiefs are in position to get a top talent, yet could they be plotting a trade up, possibly even into the top five or six picks?

Perhaps the Chiefs are just trying to do what all teams do: prepare for any and every situation possible by gathering information on top prospects who could fall further than expected. That may be the story here too.

No matter what their angle is, the Chiefs have set a top-30 in-person draft visit with Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. The Miami (FL) prospect is widely viewed as one of the top-three pass-rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft class, though whether he’s the best, second-best, or third-best is up for debate.

Nevertheless, Bain has been one of the most productive edge rushers in college football, recording 9.5 sacks in his final season. Some, like a certain former NFL DT, don’t think Bain’s arms are long enough to be a top-10 selection, yet he’s widely expected to land in that range. With the Chiefs picking ninth, he could fall right into their laps, or as noted, perhaps they’re trying to work on a trade that lands them a prospect they covet.

Bain may be a bit of a controversial prospect, but he also boasts superstar potential. The Chiefs may agree, yet, maybe they simply want to put his perceived ‘short arms’ through their own workout to see exactly what he’s capable of in comparison to NFL players they’ve already been coaching.

Related: ESPN Analyst Highlights Prospect Who Would ‘Thrive’ with Kansas City Chiefs