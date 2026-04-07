There’s not much left on the Miami Dolphins‘ roster after they gutted a large portion of the roster. This season will be viewed as a chance for the new-look Dolphins to reset after shedding several large salaries. Yet, the Dolphins are still excited about the season ahead.

After all, they have a new general manager, a first-year head coach, and a new franchise quarterback. Naturally, Dolphins fans are curious to see what Malik Willis is capable of after having a few star moments of his own on the Packers.

Yet, soon enough, the focus will be on the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Dolphins have a prime opportunity to seriously upgrade their roster. They have the second-most selections in the NFL, with 11 draft picks across three days. Included in that bunch are the 11th and 30th picks in the first round.

Recently, The Athletic‘s Nick Baumgardner took a crack at some draft predictions as the three-day selection event draws near. When it came to the Dolphins, he projected Miami to select Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, who many regard as the best or second-best offensive lineman in the draft class.

Baumgardner feels like Fano, who practiced at all five positions in front of NFL evaluators at the scouting combine, could play either left or right tackle in the pros.

“This feels like the floor for whoever’s left of the Fano-Mauigoa duo,” Pauline wrote. “Fano’s blend of athleticism and power makes him a very intriguing run blocker, and he probably could play right or left tackle in the NFL, despite some length concerns.”

Fano is viewed as a surefire first-round pick, but his actual draft slot ranges all over the place, from the top-10 picks to somewhere in the teens. That means he could certainly be in play with the Dolphins’ first pick. Unless, of course, another team falls in love with him first.

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