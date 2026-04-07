The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive-minded head coach, but we still don’t know who will be starting at quarterback for Todd Monken. The Browns don’t even know, but that’s what their training camp QB competition will reveal.

While the Browns may not know who their starting QB will be when the 2026 season kicks off, they can do their best to improve the foundation around the eventual winner. After all, if the quarterbacks don’t have a steady offensive line or any reliable weapons, is that a fair way to evaluate their skills? Probably not.

Right now, the Browns do have a shaky offensive line and few top-end pass-catching options outside of Jerry Jeudy and 2025 rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Yet, with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns may be eyeing help in both areas.

Recently, ESPN’s Field Yates stated his belief that the Browns will likely “lean toward (WR) Carnell Tate or (OT) Francis Mauigoa.”

“Some of those are archetypes with Andrew (Berry) as well,” Yates said. “We know Andrew has traditionally valued premium positions, young players, athletic testers. Now you could say Tate, 4.53 not good enough. If the Browns’ 40 time on the handheld was good enough, that would supersede the electric time that was 4.53.”

Both Tate and Mauigoa are viewed as the best prospects at their position in the upcoming draft class. As Yates noted, both are also premium positions that teams typically have no issues investing a top draft selection on either.

Yet, the Browns are also in a special place by boasting the sixth overall pick plus No. 24 in the first round. If they take a receiver early, don’t be surprised if they circle back and select an offensive tackle with their other first-round selection, and vice versa.

Related: Cleveland Browns Insider Expects Surprise Selection with No. 6 Pick