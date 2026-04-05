The Cleveland Browns still don’t have a franchise quarterback, even though they have three potential solutions on the roster. Though, with no quarterback valued as a potential top-10 pick (aside from Fernando Mendoza), the Browns won’t be able to solve their problem with their first-round pick either.

However, that doesn’t mean the Browns can’t add someone who can make life easier on the existing QBs in Cleveland. The Browns have a total of nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, in addition to having the sixth pick, they are also scheduled to pick 24th. But who will they take with their first pick?

The Athletic‘s Browns insider Zac Jackson thinks the pick will be Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate. That is, unless the Browns trade down and target an offensive tackle instead.

“If the Browns can’t find a trade-down partner, I think they’ll take Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 6,” Jackson wrote. “If the Browns think an offensive lineman is the best player available at No. 6, but he isn’t a natural left tackle, they’ll take him and figure things out as they go.”

Tate is generally viewed as a likely top-15 selection, but No. 6 may be a tad bit high for the Buckeyes receiver who clocked a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Yet, if the Browns are dead set on upgrading their receiving corps, then making sure they get their top target may be worth the price of admission.

Related: NFL Analysts Think Cleveland Browns Need to Trade Myles Garrett