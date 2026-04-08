Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is busy preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off on April 23. While free agency presented coach Dan Quinn’s team with a chance to fill immediate needs with proven players, the draft gives the Commanders to add potential stars for a fraction of the cost. With some luck, the Commanders may even add a franchise cornerstone or two.

Yet, even though the upcoming draft is the main focus for many front office executives, the Commanders are still being linked to other moves for veteran players.

Specifically, the latest report from ESPN’s 49ers insider Nick Wagoner suggests that the Commanders remain the “most likely landing spot” for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Yet, it’s not that simple.

“Team and league sources have indicated that the Washington Commanders are the most likely landing spot for Aiyuk when he does move on. Commanders general manager Adam Peters was in San Francisco’s personnel department when it drafted Aiyuk. More important, Aiyuk is close friends with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels from their shared time at Arizona State, and Aiyuk has been open about his desire to play with Daniels in the past. If anyone can offer some insight into how Aiyuk is doing, it’s probably Daniels. Shanahan and Peters dined together at the league meetings in Phoenix, but it remains to be seen whether the Commanders would be willing to give up something for Aiyuk rather than wait to see whether he’s released.” ESPN on Brandon Aiyuk/Washington Commanders

Aiyuk, a former second-team All-Pro pass-catcher, is still under contract in San Francisco. They’re playing hardball with him, hoping a team presents a trade offer for the 28-year-old. Meanwhile, other teams expect the 49ers to eventually release Aiyuk, feeling as if he’s not worth the current $14.6 million cap hit for 2026 after missing the entire 2025 season with a knee injury. Plus, Aiyuk’s contract gets a lot worse in 2027, where he has a ridiculous cap hit of $41.4 million.

As for the Commanders, while they may indeed like the idea of reuniting Aiyuk with his college QB at Arizona State, Jayden Daniels, they’re in no rush to part with draft compensation to do so. It appears that if Washington adds Aiyuk, that they’d prefer to do so on their own contract terms, rather than the ones San Francisco set, and now don’t want to stay committed to.

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