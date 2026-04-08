The San Francisco 49ers‘ front office combo of general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best in business. They’ve been together nine seasons, having gone to the Super Bowl twice. Yet, they entered the 2025 season on a bit of a hot seat after a fourth-place finish in the NFC West the year prior.

Any talk of potential changes disappeared after a strong bounce-back season that saw the 49ers win 12 games last season. Yet, there’s still that hope of not only returning to the Super Bowl stage, but actually winning the Lombardi Trophy this time around. To do so, the 49ers will have to address some of their remaining needs, and they have just six selections in the 2026 NFL Draft to get the job done.

The work starts with the 27th overall pick in the first round, and with only one other selection in the top 125 picks, the 49ers have hope that they nail their draft choice early on. The good news is, the 49ers typically draft well, even uncovering hidden gems in the later rounds, but the first-round pick provides a chance to add an instant contributor who could quickly develop into a star.

Recently, The Athletic‘s Nick Baumgardner produced a 2026 NFL mock draft in which he had the 49ers addressing their long-time need for a new offensive tackle and eventual replacement for blindside protector Trent Williams. Baumgardner’s projection was for the 49ers to select Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who he feels could possibly even develop into a long-term left tackle, but may have to begin his work in the NFL at offensive guard, where he has “All-Pro potential.”

“The most physically impressive human in this draft class, Proctor (6-7, 352) has rare body control for his size,” Baumgardner. “Physically, he has All-Pro potential. On the field, however, he can be inconsistent in protection and might need a year on the bench (or some time at guard) before being trusted as a blindside protector.”

Williams is currently in a contract stalemate with the 49ers, but the 37-year-old also can’t play forever. At some point, the 49ers have to invest in their future, and someone like Proctor, who could fill another role right away, may be the perfect fit in San Francisco.

Related: San Francisco 49ers Owner Shockingly Reverses Course on Status of All-Pro