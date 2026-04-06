The Detroit Lions have nine selections in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, only two of those selections are in the top fifty selections. One of them is the 17th overall pick, where the Lions will assuredly have a large number of options to choose from.

Yet, according to NFL Network’s Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Lions “love” Alabama’s offensive tackle prospect Kadyn Proctor. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound monster is viewed as a right tackle prospect, but that could fit directly into the Lions’ plans.

After starting left tackle Taylor Decker requested and was granted his release from the team, the Lions intend to have three-time All-Pro right tackle, Penei Sewell, switch to left tackle. Finding a capable right tackle would be much easier than finding a new left tackle, even if their replacement doesn’t live up to the same expectations Sewell set.

Sewell is expected to have a fairly easy transition to the left side after displaying excellent footwork and agility since arriving as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Sewell has been in the NFL for five seasons, and he’s quickly developed a reputation as one of the best overall linemen, hence the three first-team All-Pro selections in each of the past three years.

Plus, adding a tank like Proctor on the right side could help the Lions become a more dominant force in the trenches, reestablishing their status as one of the NFL’s best rushing offenses. In other words, we can see why Dan Campbell and company have an interest in the big, bruising force with their first-round pick.

Related: 6 Best Dexter Lawrence Landing Spots After Trade Request From Giants