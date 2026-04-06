New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh hasn’t hidden the fact that he wants his team to stop the run since taking the job this offseason. Last year, Dexter Lawrence and the Giants failed in that effort, allowing an average of 145.2 rushing yards per game, which was the second-most in the NFL.

While Lawrence has become known more for his ability to cause havoc in the trenches, including recording a career-high nine sacks in 2024, his 6-foot-4, 340-pound frame causes all sorts of problems for interior offensive linemen.

Yet, now Lawrence, despite having a tattoo of the Giants’ logo on his bicep, wants a trade after failing to agree on a new contract. He’s already told the team that he won’t be participating in their offseason program, but requesting a trade now gives the Giants a chance to collect premium draft compensation ahead of this month’s selection process.

So, which teams should try to trade for the All-Pro defensive tackle? Here’s a quick list of five.

Related: Former New York Giants All-Pro Defender Wants to Play for John Harbaugh

Las Vegas Raiders

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While the Raiders tried trading away an aging veteran on their defensive line, how about adding one of the NFL’s best DTs to put next to Maxx Crosby? The Raiders’ defensive overhaul would be rapidly accelerated, but if they feel like they can compete in the near future, then adding one of the NFL’s best defenders would be a great way to do it. Yet, this offer would nearly require the Raiders to be competitive in 2026, and that may be a risk they’re not ready to take.

Raiders trade offer: 36th overall pick + 2027 first-round pick

Pittsburgh Steelers

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The Steelers are already undergoing massive changes by swapping Mike Tomlin for Mike McCarthy. They’re still waiting on Aaron Rodgers too. Yet, this defense still lacks an identity, and Lawrence would fix that in a hurry. Plus, the opportunity to play for a legendary franchise, while joining forces with a future Hall of Famer in T.J. Watt, may be too good to refuse.

Steelers trade offer: 21st overall pick + 99th overall pick + Keeanu Benton

Detroit Lions

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The Lions have a pair of defensive tackles, neither of which was particularly effective last season. Lions GM Brad Holmes had a clear interest in upgrading at the position by making Tyleik Williams a first-round pick. Now he can turn around and package him, plus their own first-round pick, in exchange for a defensive menace in Lawrence.

Lions trade offer: 17th overall pick + Tyleik Williams

Los Angeles Chargers

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Like his brother John, Jim Harbaugh places a high value on building from the trenches. While the Chargers had a top-10 rushing defense last season, they could use more impact players who can change the game in a hurry. Lawrence certainly checks the box as an elite athlete who is not only one of the NFL’s strongest defenders, but also a dancing bear who can help generate a consistent pass rush. He’s exactly the caliber of player that’s worth a significant investment.

Chargers trade offer: 22nd overall pick + 2027 4th round pick + Teair Tart

Minnesota Vikings

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While the Giants’ NFC East rivals know Lawrence all too well, if there’s another team that still has nightmares about what the three-time Pro Bowler is capable of, it’s Kevin O’Connell’s Minnesota Vikings. Lawrence was an in their 2022 Wild Card matchup. While the Vikings’ center at the time, Garrett Bradbury, is no longer in Minnesota. However, now he plays for the Bears, giving Lawrence a chance to wreck their game plan twice per season. After moving on from a pair of Pro Bowl DTs this offseason, the Vikings would see a significant upgrade with Lawrence, who’d help form one of the best interior linemen duos in the NFL alongside Jalen Redmond.

Vikings trade offer: 18th overall pick + 2027 3rd round pick

Related: NFL Analyst Names ‘Ideal’ Selection for Minnesota Vikings’ First-Round Pick

Buffalo Bills

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If the Bills are serious about chasing their first Super Bowl ring, then they’ll want to add reinforcements. While they could take a chance on their first-round prospect becoming a star, why not add a sure thing? Lawrence would help provide the Bills with a game-changer against the pass and the rush, lessening the burden on the rest of the defense. Plus, when it comes to the playoffs, Lawrence can be the elevator needed to help shut down opponents like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson.

Bills trade offer: 26th overall pick + 2027 second-round pick

Related: NFL Exec Criticizes Buffalo Bills’ Offseason Tactics