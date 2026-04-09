With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry will be a busy man on April 23, when the three-day selection event kicks off. Heck, he, along with the rest of the Browns’ scouts and front office members, has already had their work cut out for them, not only trying to identify potential prospects to select with the No. 6 overall pick, but also at 24, where things become so much more unpredictable.

As part of that process, the Browns have been busy bringing in prospects for a top-30 visit, where they can get a better evaluation of any athlete they’re curious to learn more about. Recently, one prospect that the Browns brought in, Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, raised some eyebrows, because Cleveland already has a similar talent in Harold Fannin Jr.

Of course, Sadiq is a bit more unique in that he set the NFL Scouting Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end in the event’s history at 4.39 seconds. So, are the Browns really thinking about making Sadiq their pick at No. 24?

Not according to Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer, who just doesn’t see how the Browns would make it work with two 6-foot-4 or shorter tight ends who are known more for their pass-catching abilities than anything else.

“I don’t want to completely rule it out, but I’d say that it might be tough to plan Kenyon Sadiq and Harold Fannin Jr. together. Both are under 6′ 4”, and at their best on the move, ideal to play the “F” tight end position rather than the traditional “Y” spot. If you have two “Y” tight ends, you can make that work. Doing it with two “F” tight ends is much more difficult, and would hurt you both in the run game and pass protection.



Now, that doesn’t mean Sadiq isn’t a willing blocker (he is) or couldn’t eventually evolve into a guy who could play in-line (he could). It’s just that if you’re taking a guy in the first round, you probably don’t want to have to make all these compromises.



I love Sadiq as a prospect, to be clear. But if you view Fannin as a big part of the Browns’ future, then it’s hard to see exactly where Sadiq fits into that vision.” SI’s Albert Breer on Browns selecting Kenyon Sadiq

Unless the Browns somehow surprisingly decide to trade Fannin a year after selecting him, we’d have to agree with Breer. It just wouldn’t make sense to select Sadiq too. Though, perhaps the Browns wanted to put Sadiq through a workout that tested just how well he can perform as a run or pass blocker. If he passed the test with flying colors, perhaps the opportunity is more possible than analysts anticipate.

Related: NFL Analyst Highlights Two Likely Choices for Cleveland Browns’ No. 6 Pick