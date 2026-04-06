Having been around since 1960, the Dallas Cowboys have had several franchise icons who have helped them win five Super Bowls in the process. Wearing the star on your helmet, let alone becoming an actual superstar, often immortalizes a player forever in the eyes of Cowboys fans.

That was certainly the case for Emmitt Smith, who’s not just the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards; he holds the NFL’s record for most rushing yards ever. While the Hall of Fame running back’s Cowboys career ended after 2002, now his son, E.J., is embarking on his own NFL career.

What’s even more fascinating is that the Cowboys recently hosted E.J., who’s also a running back, for a workout with the team. Smith hails from Texas A&M, where he was primarily a backup. Smith ends his college career with 207 rushing attempts for 969 yards and nine touchdowns. He is not viewed as a top prospect, and he may not even get drafted at all.

“Very cool,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN. “You know me, man, I’m family. I’m all family. And you watch his film and he was an incredible short-yardage runner, powerful. But, yeah, just watching him move, seeing him in person, the type of young man he is, it’s cool.”

Smith does not count as one of the team’s official ‘top-30 visits’ because he is a local prospect. Yet, by getting a chance to meet the Cowboys’ coaches, including Brian Schottenheimer, perhaps Smith was able to make a strong enough impression on Dallas’ front office. Maybe it increases his chances of getting drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent. If nothing else, it’s a cool story for Cowboys fans to follow.

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