The Dallas Cowboys have received a lot of buzz around the NFL media for their work this offseason in keeping together one of the most explosive offenses in the league. However, NFL executives don’t seem to be as keen on the Cowboys offseason moves.

In a survey of NFL executives conducted by Mike Sando of The Athletic, one team executive shared why he wasn’t particularly fond of what Dalals did this offseason.

Related: NFL Insider Predicts George Pickens’ Immediate Future with Cowboys

“I was a little disappointed with Dallas. They got Rashan Gary, who Green Bay was not fired up about. They were not necessarily going to bring him back.” Anonymous NFL executive on the Dallas Cowboys offseason moves, acquiring Rashan Gary

Days before being traded to Dallas, edge rusher Rashan Gary posted a farewell message to the Green Bay Packers fan base on Instagram. It was made pretty apparent that he would be released after everyone around the league viewed him as an expected cap casualty.

Instead, Dallas traded a 2027 fourth-round pick for Gary. For comparison, when the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans became aware that the Packers would release interior lineman Elgton Jenkins, they waited until he was cut to go after him. Dallas didn’t display that same patience.

As another executive put it, he wasn’t expecting any splashes among the Cowboys offseason moves. While Dallas generates a lot of attention and clicks, there’s very little substance to it all when the offseason rolls around and actual moves are made.

“Dallas is one of those spin-your-wheels type teams that never really gets a lot better.” Anonymous NFL executive on the Dallas Cowboys offseason, improvements

One move everyone expected was George Pickens receiving the franchise tag. Dallas has stated that it wants to sign him to a long-term deal. However, the contract will likely cost north of $30 million per season. As one NFL executive told Sando, there are going to be even bigger questions raised about roster construction if Dallas is committing more than $120 million per season to Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott.