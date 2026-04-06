The Chicago Bears have shown a strong interest in reinforcing the trenches since general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson took over. Last offseason, the Bears upgraded the offensive line by trading for Joe Thuney. This offseason, the Bears have an opportunity to boost the defensive line.

On Monday, second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence requested a trade from the New York Giants. Lawrence is a 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler who now wants a raise over the $26.9 million cap hit he’s set to have in 2026.

There’s extreme skepticism that the Giants would be willing to trade their best defender, yet now that the trade request has gone public, their trade offers will only increase. That could include the Bears.

Since the trade request surfaced, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton tossed out some trade possibilities for the 6-foot-4, 340-pound DT. While doing so, he named the Bears as one of the most ideal landing spots.

“NFL insiders linked Chicago to edge-rusher Maxx Crosby before the trade between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders fell apart because the Bears need more help on the defensive line. Lawrence can provide that and complement Gervon Dexter Sr., who’s emerged as a pass-rusher with 11 sacks over the last two seasons.



Between Lawrence and Dexter, the Bears would have over 650 pounds of manpower on the interior of their defensive front. Chicago’s run defense could improve from 27th in yards allowed to one of the league’s most stout units with that big-man combination at defensive tackle.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Dexter Lawrence trade to Bears

While doing so, he suggested that the Bears could offer a second-round pick plus a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bears hold the 57th and 60th overall picks in the second round, plus the 129th overall pick in the fourth round. Is that enough for the Giants to trade one of their best players?

There’s no doubt he’d provide a significant upgrade to the Bears’ defensive line, but then they’d also have to likely make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackles. Yet, the Giants are likely receiving several trade offers, and they may prefer to trade him outside of the NFC.

Related: 6 Best Dexter Lawrence Landing Spots After Trade Request From Giants