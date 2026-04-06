Last offseason, first-year head coach Kellen Moore locked in on selecting Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that selection, the New Orleans Saints believe they discovered their new franchise quarterback. Considering Shough helped lead the Saints to a respectable 5-4 record as a rookie, they may indeed have someone special in their QB room.

Now, it’s time to weaponize their young quarterback with a more complete cast of pass-catchers. After all, Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson can’t do it all by themselves.

However, according to Essentially Sports’ NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Saints “will address the receiver and tight end positions in the draft.” Moreso, Pauline added that “it could be a situation where the team takes Kenyon Sadiq with its first-round pick, then drafts a pass-rusher in the second round and finishes out Day 2 with a receiver such as Elijah Sarratt.”

Sadiq is the best tight end prospect in the draft. After clocking a new NFL Scouting Combine record (for a tight end) 4.39-second 40 yard dash, Sadiq is projected to be a top-20 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, as Pauline speculates, Sadiq could be in play much higher, possibly even as high as No. 8 to the Saints, where he’d help compose a suddenly great tight end room along with Johnson and recent signee Noah Fant.

As for Sarratt, the Indiana receiver viewed as more of a second to third-round pick. Considering the Saints have the 73rd overall pick, Sarratt could certainly be in play on Day 2 for New Orleans.

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