The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the brink of contention. While they just missed the playoffs last season, now it’s up to general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles to ensure they don’t do so again in 2026.

They already have their work cut out for them after losing a pair of locker room leaders, one on offense in Mike Evans, and one on defense in Lavonte David. The Buccaneers have one of the game’s great young receivers in Emeka Egbuka, but replacing David won’t be easy, but free agent signee Alex Anzalone will give it his best shot.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, where they hold the 15th overall pick in the first round. The Bucs could use that pick to help replenish an offense that won’t have Evans anymore. Or, they could use it to build their defense back up after losing a defensive leader like David.

Knowing the Buccaneers’ weaknesses, The Athletic‘s Nick Baumgardner projected Tampa Bay to select edge-rusher Keldric Faulk out of Auburn. Baumgardner went on to suggest that the 6-foot-6, 276-pound prospect has “pretty wild potential.”

“Faulk is 2025 first-rounder Mykel Williams without the injury history,” Baumgardner wrote. “One of the youngest players in the class, Faulk’s potential (at 6 feet 6 and 276 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms) is pretty wild. Todd Bowles could have fun with this pick.”

Keeping with the theme, Faulk is viewed as a bit of a wild card with his draft projection, but he’s expected to land anywhere from the top-15 to the late first. Though, pretty much everyone agrees he’ll hear his name called on the first night of the draft, possibly even by Tampa Bay.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Interested in 25-Year-Old Former First-Round Pick