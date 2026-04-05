The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had to make some tough decisions this offseason. They’ve already said goodbye to potential future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Franchise icon linebacker Lavonte David retired after 14 seasons.

Needless to say, the Buccaneers’ roster makeup will look a bit different when the 2026 season kicks off. Yet, the Bucs aren’t done building the roster. They’re still evaluating low-risk, high-upside solutions.

The latest attempt has the Buccaneers bringing in offensive guard Kenyon Green for a free agency visit on Thursday. Green, 25, spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, but he did not appear in a game.

Now a free agent again, Green is looking to start writing his next chapter after arriving as the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Green started 14 of his 15 appearances as a rookie with the Houston Texans, but he ended up missing the entirety of the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. Once he was healthy again, Green started nine of his 12 appearances with Houston in 2024.

Sometimes players unlock their potential with a change of scenery. Perhaps Tampa Bay can provide Green with what he’s looking for, helping him come closer to living up to his draft position.

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