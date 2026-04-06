The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new identity when the 2026 season kicks off. In a perfect world, Aaron Rodgers will be back leading the charge on offense for Mike McCarthy again. Defensively, obviously, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt lead the charge.

Yet, the Steelers can only rely on Rodgers for so much, and so long. The four-time NFL MVP is past his prime, and he’ll need playmakers to help the Steelers’ offense reach its true potential.

Trading for Michael Pittman will surely help, but is it enough? Pittsburgh may not feel like they’re done at the receiver position, and we’d be willing to bet that Rodgers would agree.

Recently, Essentially Sports’ NFL insider Tony Pauline reported that Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is “in play” for the Steelers with the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Pauline adds that most analysts have Cooper as the WR4 in this draft class.

“Cooper is building momentum amongst scouts and receiver coaches,” Pauline wrote. “He’s athletic and is a terrific pass catcher with a developing game, and people boast about his character. Cooper has spoken with every team from pick 18 to 36. I’m told Cooper is in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21 despite trading for Michael Pittman.”

Of course, each individual team crafts its draft boards differently and has various prospects rated higher than others. For all we know, the Steelers view Cooper as someone who could be better than the fourth-best receiver prospect.

No matter what, the Steelers could certainly use another playmaker in their offense to help take attention from D.K. Metcalf, Pittman, and Pat Freiermuth.

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