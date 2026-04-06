The New York Jets are locked in on selecting the best defensive player in the 2026 NFL Draft with the second overall pick. After that, there’s much more intrigue regarding whether general manager Darren Mougey will keep adding to the defense with the early Jets draft picks or fill out the offense.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post shared on Monday that Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson would appear to be the Jets’ top choice with the 16th overall pick. If they were to wait to draft a wideout until Round 2, however, there could be another one of their top options on the table.

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NFL insider Tony Pauline also reported over the weekend that the Jets are very high on Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. However, per Pauline, New York would only be open to taking him if he’s available with the 33rd overall pick to kick off Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Tyson is a bit of a mystery prospect in the final weeks leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. A hamstring injury prevented him from working out in front of scouts and coaches both at the NFL Combine and the Arizona State Pro Day. While that might ordinarily be just a minor concern, the All-American wideout has a history of leg injuries throughout his collegiate career.

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NFL teams will get a chance to watch Tyson work out on April 17, when he’ll do positional work and hopefully demonstrate that he’s healthy. If he makes a strong impression, it stands to reason the player who many saw as a top-10 prospect at the end of the season could be taken 16th overall by New York.

If Tyson aggravates his hamstring injury or struggles during drills, then it’s possible the Jets and other clubs wind up passing on him and he experiences a draft-day slide. At that point, New York might be hoping Tyson is snagged in the latter half of the first round and it can then take Cooper with the 33rd selection.