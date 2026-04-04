Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson has been one of the most talked-about players ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with rampant speculation and rumors about where he’ll be picked. With the draft nearing, there’s a new report on Simpson’s draft projection.

Previewing the 2026 NFL Draft, host Todd McShay shared on The McShay Show that it currently appears like the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns aren’t keen on spending an early pick on Simpson. Instead, their focus seems to be on the 2027 NFL Draft class.

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“There are some teams that are looking ahead to 2027 and we’re questioning like Cleveland Browns. Don’t think you’re taking two first round picks the quarterback this year.”And it doesn’t take away from anything that’s going on in this class. But there are some teams that are looking ahead to 2027 and we’re questioning like Cleveland Browns. Don’t think you’re taking two first round picks the quarterback this year. Let’s build this team out, let’s get a weapon, let’s get protection, let’s get it ready for 2027. Same thing, Geno Smith gets brought in for the New York Jets. Todd McShay on Ty Simpson potentially being passed on by New York Jets, Cleveland Browns

No one expects New York (second overall pick) or Cleveland (sixth overall pick) to use its earliest first-round selections on Simpson. Those premium draft picks will be used to improve the infrastructure of the team, strengthening the core of the roster at a premium position.

However, there’s been a lot more speculation about the Jets potentially using the 16th overall pick on Simpson. Even if he slips outside the top 20, many have wondered if the Browns might snag him with the 24th overall pick.

Regarding New York’s draft approach, McShay highlighted how the Jets’ front office prioritized 2027 draft capital in trade talks last year. The club has also already publicly committed to Geno Smith being the starting quarterback this season.

“Love Ty Simpson, don’t think he’s going to either of those places with their second pick. I think the Jets are very clearly, as I’ve said from the jump and have good intel on this, their moves that they made in the offseason, including one of their deals, they were offered a first round pick this year and a second next year. They said, no, we’ll do the deal if it’s a second this year and a first next year.” Todd McShay on the New York Jets approach to QB and the 2027 NFL Draft

If Simpson isn’t taken in Round 1 by New York or Cleveland, the only other alternatives would seem to be the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. However, reporting throughout the offseason has indicated the Steelers won’t invest a top pick on a developmental quarterback, and Miami has expressed an abundance of confidence in Malik Willis as its quarterback of the future.

There’s something else to keep in mind with Simpson. As noted by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, only nine quarterbacks with 20 or fewer collegiate starts have been selected in Round 1 since 2006, and only four had 15 or fewer starts. NFL teams have historically been very hesitant to invest such premium draft capital in someone so unproven and, given the current draft board, it’s very possible that Simpson slips out of Round 1.