The Cleveland Browns opted not to add to the quarterback room in NFL free agency, rolling with the trio of Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel. While things could change in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s an early front-runner to be the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2026.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote that he feels “stronger than ever” that Sanders is the favorite to win Cleveland’s starting quarterback competition this summer.

Related: Cleveland Browns GM Addresses QB Plan for 2026 Season

That’s not to say the job will be given to the Pro Bowl quarterback. Jackson echoed what the team has indicated publicly, that the Browns will hold a “true competition” between Sanders and Watson to determine who will be the starting quarterback.

Since being hired as the Browns’ head coach, Todd Monken has offered nothing but support for Sanders and expressed a ton of confidence in the second-year quarterback. While Watson used to be a high-end starter, that last happened in 2020.

Since landing in Cleveland, Watson has completed just 61.2 percent of his 557 pass attempts with a 19-12 TD-INT ratio, an 80.7 passer rating, 70 sacks taken, and an abysmal 177.1 passing yards per game averaged across 19 starts. He’s now coming off consecutive ruptures of his Achilles, with his last live action coming on Oct. 20, 2024.

It would be realistic for the Browns to think that Sanders offers the highest floor, even if his ceiling might only be a league-average quarterback. With Watson in a contract year, carrying a $44.956 million cap hit in 2026, Cleveland could ride out the final season of the deal before finally moving on in 2027 from the worst transaction in NFL history.