The New York Jets have a huge decision to make with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With quarterback Fernando Mendoza widely expected to be selected first by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jets should already have a strong idea of who they’ll be taking with their second pick.

With no other clear first-round prospect worth selecting in the top-10 selections, the Jets are expected to focus on the best player available. For many draft experts, that player is linebacker/pass-rusher Arvell Reese out of Ohio State.

Which, according to ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini, Reese is the “best fit” for the team at No. 2. That’s the same takeaway as many others, thanks to Reese’s positional versatility and overall upside.

“General manager Darren Mougey said they haven’t identified that player yet. After listening to Glenn, then gathering a few crumbs at the NFL spring meetings in Phoenix, it feels like Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is the best fit.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini on New York Jets/Arvell Reese

If the Jets are seeking an edge rusher, then there are several options at No. 2. Potential options could include Reese, Texas Tech’s David Bailey, or Miami (FL)’s Rueben Bain Jr., who has drawn criticism for having arms that measure under 31 inches.

No matter what, the Jets appear to be deciding between a pass-rusher at No. 2. It may just be a matter of deciding which one they like the most. With less than three weeks to decide, the Jets should be close to finalizing their decision.

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