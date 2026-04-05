Lamar Jackson has accomplished nearly everything as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s led them to the playoffs in five of his eight seasons since arriving as the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. While doing so, he’s ascended into being one of the best players in football, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl, three first-team All-Pro selections, and most of all, two NFL MVP awards.

Yet, he’s still chasing that first Super Bowl ring. It didn’t happen with John Harbaugh, who won his Super Bowl with Joe Flacco, six seasons before Jackson arrived. Can Jesse Minter be the coach who helps Jackson hoist a Lombardi Trophy? Even the 29-year-old QB knows they’ll need all the help they can get.

Perhaps that’s why Jackson recently took to X, where he admitted that he’d “definitely” like to have edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney re-sign with the Ravens this offseason.

Clowney has bounced around to four different teams in as many seasons. Last year, Clowney was with the Cowboys, starting six of his 13 appearances. The 33-year-old three-time Pro Bowler still recorded an impressive 8.5 sacks to go with 41 tackles (12 for loss), 1 forced fumble, and four pass deflections.

He last played for the Ravens in 2023, where he also excelled by tying a career-high with 9.5 sacks. Still unsigned, Clowney admitted to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson that he had a “ ” in Baltimore and would welcome another season with the Ravens. It appears that interest is mutual with the team’s leader. Whether Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta agrees remains to be seen.

The Ravens previously attempted to add both Trey Hendrickson in free agency and Maxx Crosby via trade. Yet, after determining they didn’t like how Crosby’s phyisical came back, they may still be looking for another pass-rusher and Clowney should come at an affordable rate.

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