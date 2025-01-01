NFL coverage map Week 18: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in on Saturday and Sunday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 18. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 18: Early games

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Eight games are on the early portion of the Week 18 schedule, with matchups between 16 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 18 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 18

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Panthers @ Falcons CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Giants @ Eagles CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty GREEN Bills @ Patriots CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta YELLOW Texans @ Titans CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely NFL Week 18 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Both teams want a better look at their young, first-round quarterbacks. Yet, unlike the Panthers, the Falcons still have a chance at sneaking into the playoffs, which means their margin for error is much slimmer. Bryce Young versus Michael Penix Jr. makes this an intriguing matchup to watch.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

Unfortunately, the Eagles won’t let Saquon Barkley chase Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record against his former team. It’s a shame because he’s just 101 yards away. With the Eagles resting several starters, this one won’t feature great TV ratings as the hapless Giants close out a disappointing season.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Josh Allen is expected to play for a bit before giving way to Mitch Trubisky. Meanwhile, Drake Maye is expected to start, giving him one last chance to head into next season on a high note. Plus, Jerod Mayo’s still looking to prove he’s an NFL-caliber head coach.

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely

The Titans will be seeing what Mason Rudolph and Will Levis can do one final time this season. But chances are neither will develop into Tennessee’s franchise QB. Houston has gotten mixed results out of C.J. Stroud, but entering the playoffs with momentum feels like a necessity of they want to experience postseason success.

NFL TV map Week 18: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Saints @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE Commanders @ Cowboys FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez GREEN Bears @ Packers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston YELLOW Jaguars @ Colts FOX 1:00 PM ET Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

The Saints have nothing but pride to play for under Darren Rizzi in the season finale. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers just need to win to clinch another NFC South Division title. With the Saints unable to get competent QB play since Derek Carr’s injury, this one likely won’t be close.

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

The Cowboys have performed much better than expected since Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury and we don’t expect them to roll over easily against their NFC East rivals. Jayden Daniels has saved the best for last in several matchups this season, leading four game-winning drives, and he could have another awe-inspiring performance this week too.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Caleb Williams has been sacked more than any other quarterback this season and the Bears are crawling toward the finish line, having lost 10 consecutive games. Even though Chicago has nothing to play for, this is still one of the most historic rivalries in the NFL, which means this Bears-Packers matchup can be better than it looks on paper.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts – FOX – 1 PM ET – Jason Benetti and Brady Quinn

Mac Jones gets another chance to impress after last week’s win. The Colts have once again done better than expected, winning seven games after bouncing back and forth between Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco. Even though both teams are jockeying for draft position, each one wants to go out with a bang, especially Doug Pederson’s staff after a rocky season.

NFL TV map Week 18: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ Broncos CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Chargers @ Raiders CBS 4:25 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green NFL Week 18 TV map courtesy of 506 Sports

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Patrick Mahomes and several other Chiefs will be missing in action this week, which gives Carson Wentz a chance to make a strong impression ahead of free agency. But the Broncos are still hoping to snag the final AFC playoff spot, which makes this one of the more intriguing matchups of the week.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

The Raiders should be trying to land the highest draft pick possible so they can secure a QB of the future. But Antonio Pierce also needs to make a strong impression to ensure ownership doesn’t demand another head coaching change. We also don’t expect Jim Harbaugh to throw in the towel, especially against a AFC West rival, so this one could be exciting too.

NFL TV map Week 18: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Dolphins @ Jets FOX 4:25 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Seahawks @ Rams FOX 4:25 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma GREEN 49ers @ Cardinals FOX 4:25 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth NFL Week 18 TV map courtesy of 506 Sports

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

The Dolphins still have slim playoff hopes, but they need the Broncos to lose too. Obviously, this is a must-win game for Miami, but Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are still trying to put some strong film on tape to secure jobs for next season too. It’s far from the game of the week, but this Dolphins-Jets game could be better than anticipated.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Seattle has already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Rams have already secured the NFC West Division title. That means the Rams have very little to play for, but they could want to maintain their momentum heading into the playoffs, riding a five-game winning streak.

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

Brock Purdy won’t be playing, which gives Josh Dobbs another chance to impress ahead of free agency. The Cardinals have taken strides this year, but there’s also plenty of room for improvement. Jonathan Gannon’s job is safe, but the Cardinals could get a convincing win to help boost their outlook ahead of an important offseason to help recruit more star talent.

Week 18 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 18

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Carolina Panthers versus Atlanta Falcons

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Panthers @ Falcons CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 18

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the New Orleans Saints versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Saints @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS late games Week 18

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ Broncos CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX late games Week 18

Alaska will see the Seattle Seahawks versus Los Angeles Rams

Hawai’i will see the Miami Dolphins versus New York Jets

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Seahawks @ Rams FOX 4:25 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma RED Dolphins @ Jets FOX 4:25 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 18

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

National NFL broadcasts for Week 18

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 18.