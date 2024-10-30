10 Washington Commanders trades to boost Super Bowl odds this season

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No one expected it before the season kicked off, but the Washington Commanders are one of the best teams in the NFL. With the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline approaching fast, many want to know whether any of the latest Commanders rumors will become reality. While we’re always refreshing Commanders news, looking for the latest nuggets, it’s time to look at 10 Commanders trades to help boost Washington’s Super Bowl odds this season. Related: 2024 NFL schedule: Get the full Washington Commanders schedule

Washington Commanders trade for receiver Courtland Sutton

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Knowing they’d need another complementary option to go with Terry McLaurin, the previous Commanders regime selected Jahan Dotson in the first round back in 2022. Yet, Washington’s new decision-makers quickly realized the former 16th overall pick wasn’t worth the trouble. But the Commanders still need another player with big-play potential, and Denver’s Courtland Sutton could be an ideal solution. The 6-foot-4 receiver would give Jayden Daniels yet another red zone threat, but this one’s capable of going over the top of every defender in his path. Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in Week 9, including what happens with the Washington Commanders

Commanders buy low on Adam Thielen

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

If the Commanders aren’t able to swing a big trade for Courtland Sutton, it doesn’t mean they should stop pursuing receivers. In fact, failing to get Sutton could turn into a blessing, especially if they’re able to pry Adam Thielen away from Carolina for a lower cost. He’s not nearly as big of a name, but keep in mind, this two-time Pro Bowl receiver is coming off a 1,000-yard season catching passes from Bryce Young. He also had an elite 75.2% catch rate last season, the best mark in the NFL among wide receivers with 100 or more receptions. If the Commanders want someone with reliable hands, they won’t find anyone better than Thielen. Related: Where does Jayden Daniels land in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings?

Trade for RT Jack Conklin

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Aside from Week 8, when the Commanders were down to their third-string left tackle, Washington’s offensive line has held up surprisingly well, considering they allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL last season. But if we’re getting nitpicky in an attempt to capitalize on Washington’s success, one area that could be improved is right tackle, where Andrew Wylie ranks 50th among 76 tackles this season, per PFF. Trading for Browns two-time All-Pro Jack Conklin would shore up the right side of the line, and he’s even under contract through the 2026 season. Grading 25th among all tackles, Conklin would be a massive upgrade. Related: Updated Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Trade for RT Taylor Moton

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Cleveland isn’t willing to part with one of the best right tackles in the NFL after having protection issues all season long, turning to Taylor Moton would be a fine alternative. The Panthers’ right tackle is grading as the 33rd-best tackle in the NFL this year, but he’s also already 30 and is only under contract through 2025. Moton might want a chance to win now instead of waiting through another rebuild in Carolina. Related: 2024 NFL Offense Rankings: Do the Commanders have one of the NFL’s best offenses?

Trade for edge rusher Za’Darius Smith

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, the Commanders tore down the roster down to its studs ahead of the deadline, trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Well, now the Commanders are tied for 10th in sacks per game, but they could still use a jolt off the edge. One potential short-term solution is three-time Pro Bowl sack artist Za’Darius Smith, who has tallied five sacks in eight games. Under contract through 2025, adding Smith buys the Commanders more time to find a long-term solution. Related: Will Jayden Daniels win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year? Latest NFL ROTY candidates

Commanders reunite with Chase Young

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How about rekindling a relationship with a past friend? If the Commanders want to find a more permanent pass-rush solution, why not call the Saints about trading for Chase Young? He’s only signed to a one-year deal, but the former No. 2 overall pick may welcome the opportunity to return to where his career started, especially now that the Commanders are serious about competing for the playoffs every year. Related: NFL Playoff Predictions, including the Washington Commanders

Commanders trade for Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Patriots have gotten a head start on selling off parts of their roster, but recent indications suggest they’re not done. Another player rumored to be on the trade block is cornerback Jonathan Jones. He’s not a household name, but Jones is ranked as the 49th-best cornerback in the NFL this season and has an expiring contract which makes him a strong candidate to be moved before Nov. 5. Related: NFL MVP Odds: Is Jayden Daniels a legit candidate?

Commanders present a strong trade offer for Jaycee Horn

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Washington’s biggest team needs lie in the secondary, where the Commanders allow the fourth-most passing yards per attempt. This group of defensive backs won’t become elite overnight, but knowing that they’ll likely be selecting late in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could spur the Commanders into action by finding a potential shutdown corner now instead. If so, they should make the Carolina Panthers an aggressive trade offer for former first-round pick Jaycee Horn. The 6-foot-1 cornerback is still just 24 years old, but he already grades as the 39th-best cornerback in football. That’s lightyears ahead of Mike Sainristil, who grades as the Commanders’ top corner and the 66th-best player at his position. Related: NFL analyst urges Washington Commanders to acquire former Super Bowl champion

Trade for Jabrill Peppers

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Commanders’ struggles in pass coverage are well documented. Part of the issue could be their reliance on several young players, such as second-year safety Quan Martin. While Martin may still improve upon being ranked 62nd among 85 safeties, the Commanders are ready to win now. When targeted, Martin has allowed the seventh-best passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Jabrill Peppers is holding opposing QBs to the second-worst passer rating when targeted, providing a stark contrast. Related: Weekly NFL Expert Picks: WIll the Commanders win on Sunday?

Trade for Budda Baker

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images