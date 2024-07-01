How To Watch The Orlando Magic: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic caught fire at the right time of the season and earned their spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, the team fell short of making to the Finals. Now, fans are looking ahead to the 2024/25 season.

If you’re hoping to catch the Orlando Magic during the next regular season, our guide can help. We’ll outline which channels air Magic games and which services will work best for your NBA game watching needs.

What Channels Are Orlando Magic Games On

The Orlando Magic have games broadcasted on ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV, and Bally Sports Florida. Below is a look at which service providers offer the channels you need:

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Florida ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Orlando Magic on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH Network is a smart alternative for Magic fans who want to stream games and lock in their price for the next two years. DISH offers you three package options, starting with America’s Top 120. The base plan comes with over 120 channels, including ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV.

Moreover, each plan features a two-year price lock, free installation, a Google voice remote, and 2,000 hours of DVR. The only drawback is DISH doesn’t offer regional sports networks like Bally Sports Florida. However, since we’re nearing the end of the season, the Magic will have more games on national networks, especially in the playoffs. This makes DISH Network a wise choice if you plan to have a live TV service for the long haul and want to lock in a good price.

Read our full DISH review here.

Watch the Orlando Magic on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Magic fans can choose from four different streaming plans with DIRECTV STREAM. DIRECTV STREAM includes all the channels you need to stream Magic games — ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and Bally Sports Florida, as long as you choose Choice, Ultimate, or Premier and live in the Bally Sports Florida area. The Entertainment plan doesn’t include NBA TV or Bally Sports Florida. Magic fans can also watch sports on ESPN 2, Motortrend, FS1, and more. Plus, there are plenty of other channels to stream movies, shows, and more. Customers can also record unlimited hours of games, shows, and moves on cloud DVR.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the Orlando Magic on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Customers can pick one of three Fubo plans. The Pro plan includes 190+ channels. The Elite plan includes 260+ channels. The Premier plan includes 270+ Fubo channel offerings can vary based on your geographic location, and subscribers will pay a regional sports fee if they’re in an area where an RSN is available.

Orlando Magic fans can catch games on ABC, ESPN, and Bally Sports Florida on Fubo, as they’re all included in your subscription. NBA TV requires the Sports Plus add-on for $11 per month. TNT is the only channel that streams Magic games that isn’t included on Fubo. The streamer also gives customers unlimited cloud DVR and lets you stream on 10 screens at the same time.

Read our full Fubo review here.

Watch the Orlando Magic on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

You can choose between Hulu + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, both of which have the same 95+ channel selection and come with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus at no additional charge.

Magic fans can watch the games on Hulu + Live TV on ABC, TNT, and ESPN. NBA TV and Bally Sports Florida aren’t available, however. In addition to a selection of other live channels, customers can stream movies and shows on Hulu’s on-demand library. Customers can also record on Hulu’s unlimited cloud DVR.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the Orlando Magic on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue are the three packages available from Sling TV. Sling Orange, which includes 30+ channels, and Sling Blue, which includes 40+ channels. Sling Orange & Blue includes all the channels from both packages.

You can watch Orlando Magic games on several channels on Sling TV, including ABC (in some markets, where you’ll see slightly elevated Sling TV prices), TNT, and ESPN. You can also watch games on NBA TV, but you’ll need the Sports Extra add-on for another $11 per month. Sling TV doesn’t include regional sports networks, so you won’t have access to Bally Sports Florida.

Aside from your sports channels, you’ll also have the Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, and more. Plus, you get 50 hours of cloud DVR, which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5 per month.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the Orlando Magic on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

There’s just one plan on YouTube TV, which comes with100+ channels. YouTube TV offers a lot of sports channels, including plenty for Magic games. ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV are included, but Bally Sports Florida is not available.

Don’t worry if you won’t be home during game time — YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR to record. Plus, you can take advantage of Key Plays View, Stats View, and Fantasy Football View during all your games to get highlights and info, which you won’t find on any other sports streaming services.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

Watch the Orlando Magic games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

Magic fans can catch all the games with NBA League Pass. The streaming service provides access to all the games — including out-of-market or blacked-out games that are exclusively airing on specific networks — they’ll just be available on a delay.

NBA League Pass starts from $14.99 for the basic subscription, allowing you to stream one game at a time. You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass Premium for $22.99 per month to stream from three devices at the same time.

FAQ

How can I watch all the Orlando Magic games?

You’ll need a live TV service carrying ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV, and Bally Sports Florida. As such, DIRECTV STREAM is your best option to catch all the Magic action live.

How can I watch Bally Sports in Florida?

Some streaming service providers like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo carry Bally Sports Florida. Just make sure, in DIRECTV STREAM’s case, you have at least the Choice package to access Bally Sports Florida.

Is Bally Sports on YouTube TV?

No, YouTube TV doesn’t carry Bally Sports channels. Other streaming services like Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM offer them though.