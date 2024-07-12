How To Watch The Brooklyn Nets: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While Brooklyn wasn’t able to make it to the playoffs this year, fans can now look ahead to next season and get ready to watch every game. Keep reading to learn more about each live TV streaming service and which one will best suit your needs for the 2024-25 season.

What channels are Brooklyn Nets games on

ABC, ESPN, and TNT will air the bulk of national TV broadcasts this season, while NBA TV will also show more than 100 games. The Nets’ regional broadcast partner, YES Network, will carry any of the team’s games not slated for national TV.

Here’s where you can find all these channels on each of the major live TV streaming services:

Channel Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ YES Network ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

For a cost-effective way to catch national broadcasts of Nets games this season, look no further than Sling TV. Although you can’t get regional sports networks (RSNs) like YES Network here, the platform offers a lot of NBA coverage and more sports action that will appeal to cord-cutters on a budget.

With a subscription to Sling Orange and the Sports Extra add-on for $51 a month, you’ll be able to watch all 11 Nets games slated for national TV this season. That plan includes ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, and you can upgrade to Sling Orange & Blue if you want to throw in more sports on networks like Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and ABC, which is included in New York. All Sling plans include 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so there’s a little room to record games that you want to watch later. If you live outside the New York market, you can even supplement your Sling subscription with NBA League Pass to get access to all out-of-market Nets matchups.

Keep in mind that local channels aren’t always included in Sling TV plans, so you may not always have access to ABC with this streaming service. You can check your available channels on Sling TV’s website before you subscribe. The price is also a bit lower if you don’t have local channels.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

For Nets fans in the Brooklyn market, DIRECTV STREAM is the best way to get access to every game. You’ll need to upgrade to the Choice plan, which includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and YES Network.

Like all DIRECTV STREAM plans, the Choice plan includes unlimited DVR and simultaneous streaming at home, so it’s easy for everyone in the household to watch and record what they want. Nets fans will find the price worth it to get all their team coverage in one place, along with plenty of extra sports action across some of the top networks. And if you live outside New York, you can add NBA League Pass to your plan for $14.99 a month and still catch every game.

Plus, the Choice plan gets a wide variety of channels — including news, movies, and more — so you get a lot of bang for your buck. And if you live outside New York, you can add NBA League Pass to your plan for $14.99 a month and still catch every game. It’s a bit of a spend every month, but you truly have everything you need — from channels to DVR.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

In general, Fubo is one of the best options for streaming live sports. With more than 30 sports channels in its basic Pro plan, Fubo offers more coverage than any other platform, making the price worth it, even with the regional sports fee that’s tacked on. All Fubo plans also include unlimited DVR and streaming on up to 10 devices at once at home.

The base plan includes ABC and ESPN, and the live TV streaming service has added YES Network to its lineup, making it a good option for Nets fans. However, Fubo does not include TNT, which basketball fans will need for some nationally aired games.

Read our full Fubo review here.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV is another live TV streaming service that offers a limited number of Nets games. A subscription includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT, but there’s no way to get NBA TV or YES Network on the platform.

However, that doesn’t mean you should write off Hulu + Live TV. With Hulu + Live TV, you’ll get the Hulu live channels lineup and access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus on-demand libraries. Not only that, but you’ll find tons of extra live sports on ESPN Plus. Your Hulu plan also includes unlimited DVR for you to record your favorite teams and programs. It may not have everything for die-hard Nets fans, but it’s tough to beat Hulu + Live TV as a total package. Plus, if you live outside New York, you can supplement your subscription with NBA League Pass or even look into NBA TV on Amazon Prime to get more Nets action.

Plus, if you live outside New York, you can supplement your subscription with NBA League Pass for $14.99 per month or even look into NBA TV on Amazon Prime to get more Nets action.

Read our full Hulu review here.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV is probably our second choice for Nets fans, behind only DIRECTV STREAM. You can’t get YES Network on this platform, but it features all four major networks that will show national NBA broadcasts in 2024-25.

YouTube TV’s base plan includes a wide range of sports, entertainment, and news, including some networks missing on other platforms, like TBS, TNT, CNN, and BBC. Like some other services, YouTube TV also offers a way for out-of-market Nets fans to catch every game by adding NBA League Pass to their plan.

YouTube TV also tailors its viewing experience for sports fans by offering Key Plays View, Stats View, and more so that you can see real-time stats and highlights while you’re watching games. It’s a very cool feature that you won’t get anywhere else.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

Outside of the Brooklyn area, YES Network isn’t available on DIRECTV STREAM, and that means you’ll need to explore other options. The good news is that NBA League Pass offers a way to catch all out-of-market games for any team.

For full access to watch every team, a subscription costs $99.99 a season or $14.99 a month. You can also buy a single-team package to watch only Nets games for $89.99. The full league package is available through streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV, as well as other NBA partners such as Amazon and Roku.

FAQ

How can I watch all the Nets games?

Blackouts occur due to various network agreements with the NBA. If you live outside the Brooklyn market, for instance, YES Network will be blacked out. Meanwhile, regional broadcasts may be blacked out for you if you don’t have a subscription to a service that offers YES.

Why is the Nets game blacked out?

Can I watch Nets games for free?

Nets games occasionally air on ABC, and you can watch that network for free with a broadcast antenna. For other games, you’ll need a subscription to a live TV streaming service that features all or some of ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and Yes Network. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials that would allow you to catch some Nets games for free.