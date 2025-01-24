How to Watch the AFC Championship 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills at the Chiefs? We’re in for a shootout. Buffalo will take on the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 26th, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, where the expected high is just 36 degrees, though it should be a snow-free field. You can watch the game on most livestreaming platforms if you don’t have cable.

Where to watch the AFC Championship

The AFC Championship will air on CBS in 2025. You can watch the game on any service with your local CBS affiliate, or you can stream it on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Watch on Paramount Plus

Suggested Plan: Paramount Plus Essential

Paramount Plus Essential Monthly Price: $7.99

$7.99 Free Trial: No

Paramount Plus is CBS’s streaming service. Not only can you watch shows and movies that air on CBS on this platform, but it also has original series and live event coverage. You’ll be able to watch the AFC Championship with either of the Paramount Plus plans. While you can watch the NFL on Paramount Plus Essential, you will need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME to watch other live sporting events that air on CBS.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Monthly Price: $86.99

$86.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-days

DIRECTV STREAM has four channel packages, and they all carry CBS. You can also get ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network and NHL Network — though some of these channels require a more expensive package. The streaming platform also has more regional sports networks than most competitors. DIRECTV STREAM is a good fit for large households, because it lets customers stream on an unlimited number of devices at the same time within their home network. You can also stream on up to three devices away from home.

Watch on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Monthly Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-days

Fubo is also good for regional sports, carrying FanDuel Sports local channels in many regions. It also features CBS and other local channel staples in most markets. In addition to regional sports, Fubo carries professional games on networks like FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports, MLB Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Golf Channel, and NFL Network. Fubo may be a great fit for people who love soccer. It began as a soccer platform, and it still prioritizes giving fans access to games from the Champions League, Liga MX, and other leagues. Fubo recently upgraded its DVR offering to unlimited storage, and you can stream on up to 10 devices at once at home.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV Monthly Price: $82.99

$82.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-days

Hulu + Live TV is a streaming service for people who want a balance of entertainment, news, and sports in their channel guide. For instance, you’ll get Bravo, CNN, and ESPN in the basic guide. Importantly, you also get all local channels and can tune into the AFC Championship Game. You’ll get the entire Hulu on-demand library with Hulu Originals, network series, and lots of movies. Hulu + Live TV also gives all customers ESPN Plus and Disney Plus when choosing the bundle option.

Watch on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Base Plan Monthly Price: $82.99

$82.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-days

YouTube TV offers CBS in its single channel lineup, along with other local networks. It’s good for people who watch a lot of live sports because of unique features like the Key Plays and Live Stats views during live events. You’ll also get channels like NFL Network, NBA TV, and Big Ten Network. YouTube TV is also a good option for people who are committed to NFL Sunday Ticket since YouTube TV subscribers usually get a discount.

FAQ

Can I watch the AFC Championship on Amazon Prime?

No. The 2025 AFC Championship game will air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

What network is covering the AFC Championship Game?

CBS will cover the AFC Championship in 2025. You can also stream it live on Paramount Plus.

Can I watch the AFC Championship on Paramount Plus?

Yes. The AFC Championship game will be available on both Paramount Plus plans.