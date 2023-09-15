How to Watch Texas A&M Football: Best Options in 2023

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M football fans have been eagerly awaiting the new season. After a disappointing 5-7 performance in which the Aggies missed the playoffs last year, the team is looking to reset course and get back to its winning ways in 2023.

Die-hard Aggies fans won’t want to miss a moment as they watch to see how the team responds this year under head coach Jimbo Fisher. Thankfully, they won’t need a big cable contract to do it. Here’s every station where you’ll find Texas A&M football in 2023 — and which live TV streaming services offer the best packages.

Where to watch Texas A&M football

Texas A&M plays in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). This year marks the final year of the SEC’s existing contract with CBS, which currently only holds rights to some conference games. Although all SEC games will move to ESPN networks (including ABC) next year, it remains a bit more complicated for 2023. Based on recent seasons, Aggies football could air on ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN’s SEC Network.

The good news? Most of the major streaming services offer these channels. Here’s a look at what you’ll find with each of the big live TV players.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS Sports Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN2 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPNU ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SEC Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

How to watch Texas A&M football with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers plenty of options for cord-cutters who want to capture much of the cable experience. This offshoot of DIRECTV’s satellite service features similar plans without the lengthy contracts and equipment purchases required for standard cable plans.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you can choose from four different plans. Channel packages range from 75 to more than 150 networks, and you’ll pay between $74.99 and $154.99 a month for your plan. Most sports fans will want to opt for at least the Choice plan, which runs $99.99 a month.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Entertainment $74.99 75+ Unlimited at home Yes Choice $99.99 105+ Unlimited at home Yes Ultimate $109.99 140+ Unlimited at home Yes Premier $154.99 150+ Unlimited at home Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

DIRECTV STREAM is always one of the best options for streaming live sports, but it can get pricey. To get access to every Aggies football match in 2023, you’ll need at least the Choice plan, which includes SEC Network and ESPNU on top of the local channels and standard national sports networks in the basic plan. You may even want to upgrade to the Ultimate plan to get CBS Sports Network, which occasionally airs Texas A&M games.

All in all that would put you at $109.99 a month, which is more than you might pay with other streaming services. However, DIRECTV STREAM does include regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally Sports Southwest, so it’s a great option if you want to keep up with the Aggies and other local pro and college teams.

How to watch Texas A&M football with Fubo

Fubo is DIRECTV STREAM’s closest competitor for sports offerings, and it just may win out for many Aggies fans who want plenty of other entertainment. The basic Pro plan includes more than 170 channels, including RSNs, and starts at $74.99 per month with a $10.99 monthly regional sports fee.

Fubo offers plenty of options for upgrading your plan, too. The top-tier plan includes 293 channels, or you can pick and choose from add-ons that offer more sports, entertainment, news, or premium programming.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 174 10 Yes Elite $84.99 250 10 Yes Ultimate $99.99 293 10 Yes

What sports offerings does Fubo provide?

Fubo stands out as one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans. Even in the basic Pro plan, you’ll have access to tons of live events on local channels, RSNs, and major national networks like ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, and more.

Aggies fans will also be largely satisfied with Fubo. Every network that may carry matchups in 2023 is featured here, but you’ll need to upgrade to get ESPNU if any games are broadcast there. That would require the Elite plan for an extra $10 per month, or you can opt for an add-on of Fubo Extra for $7.99 a month or Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $10.99 a month. Overall, Fubo is one of the best options for watching Texas A&M this season.

How to watch Texas A&M football with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV often tops our list as the most well-rounded live TV streaming service, thanks to its inclusion of the Disney Bundle for tons of extra live sports and on-demand content. With that on top of Hulu’s own library and more than 90 channels, Hulu + Live TV is a bargain at $69.99 a month.

There are several plans to choose from with Hulu + Live TV, but most of the options just come down to whether you want ads in on-demand content or not. The new Live TV Only plan gives you the option to drop all the on-demand content and extra sports on ESPN Plus, but it only saves you a dollar a month. Hulu also offers several add-ons for extra sports, entertainment, and premium channels.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus1 $69.99 90+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus2 $82.99 90+ 2 No Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus,

and ESPN Plus3 $74.99 90+ 2 No Live TV Only $68.99 90+ 2 No 1With ads

2Hulu and Disney Plus – No ads, ESPN Plus – With ads

3Hulu and ESPN Plus – With ads, Disney Plus – No ads

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV may not be the top option for live sports, but it has a lot to offer. In fact, for Aggies fans, it may be more than enough. This platform includes every channel showing Texas A&M games in 2023, plus plenty of other live pro and college sports on networks like ESPNU, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and ESPN Plus.

Given the price point, getting that much content is a bargain. Aggies fans won’t have to miss a moment of the season, and they can binge on plenty of their favorite shows before and after games. The only major downside? Hulu + Live TV doesn’t include any RSNs for keeping up with your favorite local teams.

How to watch Texas A&M football with Sling TV

A streamlined simplified live TV option, Sling TV lets subscribers build a plan with fewer channels that’s designed to meet their streaming needs. Just because the Sling TV channel lineup is smaller, however, doesn’t mean Sling can’t be a great option for Aggies fans and cord-cutters of all kinds.

Sling lets you choose from three different plans — two smaller ones and a third that combines these into one complete package. Depending on which plan you choose, you’ll get between 32 and 46 channels for $40–$55 per month. There are also quite a few add-on packages available to build a larger channel lineup that fits your streaming habits.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Sling Blue $40 40 3 No Sling Orange $40 32 1 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 46 1–3 No

What sports offerings does Sling provide?

Perhaps surprisingly, given the lower price, Sling TV can take sports lovers pretty far — with one big caveat. Because Sling only offers local channels in select markets, some viewers won’t be able to get channels like ABC, Fox, or NBC on Sling. And CBS networks aren’t available on Sling at all.

That said, if you live in the right market, you can build a Sling plan that covers most of your sports viewing needs, both for Aggies games and for other national and international events. Your best bet will be to subscribe to Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on for $70 a month. This package includes every station with Aggies football except for CBS networks, along with channels like ESPNEWS, MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, Pac-12 Network, and Big Ten Network. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get any RSNs on Sling TV.

How to watch Texas A&M football with YouTube TV

Aggies fans looking for a streaming service that will allow them to catch every game and watch plenty of their favorite news, entertainment, and family programming should give YouTube TV a closer look.

For $72.99 a month, YouTube TV’s base plan includes more than 110 channels, including some of the most popular channels available, from CNN and Cartoon Network to the Disney Channel and TNT. There’s also a massive lineup of add-ons and extras that you can use to expand your sports coverage, watch more movies on demand, and even dig through live concert archives.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 110+ 3 Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

When it comes to live sports, YouTube TV offers a strong lineup of national and international programming. There are no RSNs here, so that may be a deal breaker for some fans, but YouTube TV includes many of the big-ticket channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and ESPNU.

YouTube TV also includes all the major local networks, plus SEC Network, which means Texas A&M football fans should be able to catch every game for the 2023 season. If you don’t need the extensive on-demand library of a service like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV may be your best bet for watching Aggies football this year.

Texas A&M football schedule 2023

The Aggies’ 2023 season kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 2, when they host the University of New Mexico. For the full 12-game schedule, see below:

Saturday, Sept. 2 @ 7:00 p.m. New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (ESPN) Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Miami (ABC)

Texas A&M vs. Miami (ABC) Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 12:00 p.m. ULM vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

ULM vs. Texas A&M (ESPN) Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 12:00 p.m. Auburn vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

Auburn vs. Texas A&M (ESPN) Saturday, Sept. 30 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M vs. Tennesse

Texas A&M vs. Tennesse Saturday, Oct. 28 South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 11 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 18 @ 12:00 p.m. ACU vs. Texas A&M (SEC Network/SEC Network Plus)

ACU vs. Texas A&M (SEC Network/SEC Network Plus) Saturday, Nov. 25 Texas A&M vs. LSU

*All game times are Eastern. Times and networks not listed are TBD.

FAQ

How can I watch Texas A&M football online?

Aggies football airs on several networks throughout the 2023 season. You can stream games online with a subscription to any of the major live TV streaming services. Additionally, SEC Network streams some games online through SEC Network Plus, but you’ll need a cable or streaming subscription to gain access to this service.

What streaming service is best for Texas A&M football?

Hulu + Live TV offers the best value for Aggies fans. For $69.99 a month, you can stream every channel showing Texas A&M football in 2023, plus much more through Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus.

Can I watch college football for free?

Many college football games air on major broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. You can watch any of these channels for free with an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV.