Week 12 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills

It has been an eventful first 11 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league some easy Sundays. Ahead of the Week 12 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 12

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 12 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. New York Jets

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense this season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit hasn't really taken off (pun intended) in 2024. In Week 11 they were able to post 27 points in a rock-solid effort against the Colts. Unfortunately, their defense let them down in a shocking 28-27 loss. Rodgers hit on 22 of his 29 passes but for only 184 passing yards in another loss on Sunday.

9. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. Rookie Drake Maye was expected to get playing time and he has struggled as expected. However, on Sunday he had one of his best days as a pro. While the Pats did not get the win, Maye hit on 30 of his 40 passes for 282 yards and two TDs in a loss to the Rams. Plus, he spread the ball around as three receivers had five or more catches and 50 or more receiving yards.

8. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. And early on it seemed like he might. However, in recent weeks the inexperience has shown and there have been rumblings of potentially being benched. However, they went with the youngster again on Sunday against the Packers and he was solid as he posted 301 total yards. But the offense was still kept under control for most of the day as they managed 19 in a frustrating loss to Green Bay.

7. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense had a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. However, despite Joe Flacco seeming like the better choice, the franchise is thinking long-term and has gone back to youngster Anthony Richardson in Week 11. The former No. 1 pick was good on Sunday as he had his best day passing as a pro. Hitting on 20 of his 30 passes for 272 yards and one TD in a big upsets victory over the Jets. The QB also chipped in 32 rushing yards and two more TDs against New York.

6. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston is now the man under center. In Week 11 he actually had another outstanding game. Throwing for 395 yards and two TDs. Unfortunately, that did not amount to many points as the Saints’ defense bent but didn’t break in giving up only 14 points.

5. Carolina Panthers – Bye

After being benched after Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was given the Carolina Panthers starting QB spot back in Week 8. And while it hasn’t always been pretty, the former Alabama star has been better. Avoiding the turnover issues that plagued him for the last year and a half. In Week 10 against the Giants, although he only threw for 126 yards he didn’t give up the ball in a big win. Young’s efforts were aided by another big day from RB Chuba Hubbard (153 yards and a TD) who led the way as they posted 20 in a second straight win.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they struggled. However, with him out and Mac Jones filling in the unit has been even worse. On Sunday they mustered just a half dozen points in an ugly 52-6 loss to the Lions. This has been a disaster of a season for the Jags offense.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all season. The run game has offered next to nothing, the blocking isn't good and Gardner Minshew has given proof he is better off as a backup. Nevertheless, they had a decent showing in Week 11 against the Dolphins. Brock Bowers had a career day (13 catches, 126 receiving yards, and one TD) but it wasn't close to enough to overcome a far better Miami offense.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL over the first 11 weeks of the season. On Sunday, Will Levis actually played solid ball as he nearly threw for 300 yards and journeyman receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had a career day (117 receiving yards). However, it wasn’t nearly enough as they still only managed 13 points in another loss on Sunday.

1. New York Giants – Bye

The poor play of New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has continued in 2024 and is a major reason why they are among the worst offenses in the NFL this year. G-Men fans were given another example of that in Week 10 as Jones tossed two more interceptions in another frustrating loss. This time to the lowly Panthers, 20-17. It wasted another strong showing from rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. who rumbled for 103 yards and a TD on just 18 carries.

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 12

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 12 slate of games.

10. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have the tools to be an elite offense in 2024. However, they have been up and down throughout the season, even with Love back on the field following an injury earlier in the campaign. But in Week 11 against Chicago, the young star was efficient as he hit on 13 of 17 passes for 261 passing yards and a TD. The top performer of the day was receiver Christian Watson as he had by far his best game of the season. With 150 yards through the air on just four catches.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Bye

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense had been one of the best in the league to begin the season. However, major injuries to their top two receivers have had an effect in recent weeks. It showed in a frustrating 23-20 loss to the 49ers in Week 10. Star QB Baker Mayfield managed only 117 yards threw the air against San Fran and the run game couldn’t pick up the slack as they totaled 110 yards on the ground in defeat.

8. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. However, after a red-hot start, they have hit some bumps in the road in recent weeks. Week 10 was a perfect example of that as Comeback Player of the Year favorite Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in their game against the Jaguars. However, they had a big bounce-back day in Week 11 when they put up 23 in a win over the Titans. While the run game did not offer much (82 total yards), Darnold was better as he tossed two TDs (he did fumble once) and nearly 250 passing yards.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along and win games by making big plays when it matters most. However, the last couple of weeks have been a struggle. While they were able to get a win with just 16 points last week, 21 was not enough to overcome the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The offense continues to miss Isaiah Pacheco as the run game managed just 78 total yards. However, Patrick Mahomes' two INTs played a major role in their 30-21 loss on Sunday.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past. While they have had some big days in 2024, the unit has been up and down all season. However, they continued the momentum from a strong game in Week 10 into a Sunday night clash with the Chargers. After being down 24-6 at halftime, the Cincy offense roared back in the second half and tied the game at 27. Unfortunately, Burrow’s 356 passing yards and three TDs went for naught, as LA put up seven more to win the game in overtime.

5. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offense has shown this season how formidable and dominant they can be. However, on occasion, they have had some surprising performances. Week 10 was a tale of two games as they dominated the Lions in the first half. Scoring 23 early points against the Detroit defense. Unfortunately, that was all they got as they were surprisingly shut out in the second half. The run game was held in check and two big interceptions from CJ Stroud sunk their chances on Sunday night.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, since the talented pass catcher returned the unit has soared in recent weeks (pun intended). Week 11 was another example of that as they posted 26 in a big win on Thursday night against the Commanders. Jalen Hurts was very good as he hit on 18 of his 28 passes but once again running back Saquon Barkley was a monster. He ran for 146 yards and two more touchdowns this week. That is why they continue to move up our NFL offense rankings.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 11 as the top unit in 2024. However, they met their match in the Steelers defense on Sunday. Pittsburgh surprisingly held the high-powered Baltimore defense to just 16 points in a surprise upset this weekend. They forced three turnovers from the Ravens and were able to keep Derrick Henry under control. Limiting him to just 65 rushing yards on the day. It was a rare off day from an offense that has been great all season.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been one of the best in the league all season with a team effort and smart play. They don't always fill up the stat sheet but they continue to put up a boatload of points. Just like they did in Week 11 against one of the very best defenses in the game, the Chiefs. En route to 30 points on Sunday, the passing attack led the way as four difference pass catchers tallied 40 or more yards. Allen was the star of the show as he posted 317 total yards and two TDs.

1. Detroit Lions

